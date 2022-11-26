Team China Made Up By "Unknown" Players Wins World Team Chess Championship

China Wins World Team Chess Championship China beat Uzbekistan to win the final of the World Team Chess Championship in Jerusalem.

Nov 25, 2022, 8:21 PMIn the final of the World Team Chess Championship in Jerusalem, the surprise winner was the Chinese team, after winning both matches against Uzbekistan, the champions from the Chennai Chess Olympiad.In the battle for the bronze medals, at the time of writing, Spain and India headed into a blitz play-off after the first two matches were tied, but in the end, Spain pulled the longest straw and secured the win.With nerves of steel, the Chinese team secured victory against Uzbekistan in the final. Photo: Maria Emelianova/Chess.com.In relative terms, the veteran but lower-rated Chinese team of "unknowns" demonstrated that just because none of their top eight players took part was not going to stop them from showing just how good they are in this format and taking down the young sensational Uzbeki gold winners from the Chennai Olympiad.