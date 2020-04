TeaLeavesMeditations: Possible vs. Probable - UglyTruths

TechnoFeudalFiefdom

Total World Debt-2019 = $257Trillion

PensionBombz

much more powerful than our AtumBumb!

the UK

$33Trillion

NOT pretty!

GrandDaddyDeriviate

$1.2+Quadrillion i.e. $1200Trillion

Regulated?

Tracked and Traced?

14 times the Entire Global GDP!

is more than double

2019

That is just the scope of Yuan vs. DollarSystem in terms of GDP.



And DaddyDeriviate is in $ mostly!

meaningless

proper Model to give each Vector a Weight to understand the

tiny

GlobalTechnoFeudalHieracy with its TechnoInfrastructure

even more damning!

World is Always Ruled by TechoFeudalism:

ChainReaction

the innovation has been incremental and linear rather.

have been looking at steam for past

Britisher

Birth to ModernWorld

collapsed

Momentum

but how was the world we were living in in OurLand

What were we doing?

What was our Momentum?

not knowing that El Doradoz were waiting for them...

The need for accurate navigation compelled the innovations.

ChineseWorld

Voyages of that famous Chinese Muslim Sailor...gave birth to Sindbad legends/stories... but the Chinese voyages were for only trading and fulfilling couresity...without further compulsion.

Madgascar DNA is rather interesting!

RedCoats



Tea and Silver for Opium... fair trade. Why not?

but they couldn't see far into the future that the JapaneseMind was rather intelligent!

some mustard gas

But at its Heart was the TechnoFeudalism

JustWar

Germans boxed within Germany

So Starving Germany by blockades or attackingits SupplyChain was a preplanned act to maintain BritishTechnoFeudalHierachy!

only this time Germans had made actual Technological Disruptive Innovations....

a continuation of NeopolianicWars.....

V2 on London

or

In all this thoroughly Western TechnoFeudalStruggle only Nippon was able to Challenge the TechnoFeudalHierachy of the West.... till FatBoy ended the romance for the surrendering Samurais!

The Last Major

WW2

Without Enigma ...brilliant, genius Turing would have not been able to create the 'modern' computer .... CodeBreaker ... or give Birth to Artifical/Machine Intelligence...

no

mostly incremental.

Only Great Leap Forward in Transformation

Squirrel!

Science of Science?

Only we can Fill the Hole in OurSoul!

China vs. The CombinedWest:

Natural KhooniVirus/KillerVirus!

For us, Paks, it is rather immaterial if one or the other is true or false.

We remain the CheapBlood... TheUglyTruth!

Past Pacing:

boardroom

Americans and the Chinese before the Great Opening of China!

Nixxon took the Credit

HowdeeModi?

Win-Win.

NationalSubconcious

who had also a Hole in the Soul

TechnoFeudalOverlords

Hide your Strength Bid your Time....

others can like it or not

but they had a Plan

same

CombinedWest

matter of perspective really.



The Chinese copied/stole/made themselves but each and every component was linked to a BiggerPicture.... the Equality in TechnoFeudalHierachy.

It is NOT just the Economy Stupid!

5G.

$1.2Quardillion magnitude.

with economic crimp/recession mortgauge market will bite the dust... ChainReactions ....PainReactions....

The US had/has one clear NationalSecurityParadigm

It is NOT new

keep German down

Russia out of Europe

2023

Squirrel!?

These Chinese calculated

but then the US killed the BRICS

SouthAfrica was never a player...

Syria is just a shitshow... not a RealGame!

the AmericanParadigm.

Climbe in TechnoFeudalHierachy!

Don't Touch Me!



KhooniVirus

To Herd Immune

Not To Herd Immune

But what now....

The Chinese came out of the closet with their 2025 Plan which is a subset of 2050Plan!

instruement

BRI was/is a particualr target because this in fact is the biggest threat to the DollarSystem

a threat nevertheless



Now both, China and the US, are leaving less and less ground behind to engage in any form of The Game of Chicken .... ConfessionalStage is rather near....

$500Bln annual trade between the US and India is envisioned

but Modi has to deliver something in returm which he is finding cold feet to do so....

The occasional soundbites

is not interested in creating another Nippon or China



This all can happen if China just sits idle and take it lying down.... and just go back to being before the Great Opening....

be end of the BluePlanet

ColdWar ProxyWars

Hybridwar a la HongKong

MediaSpace of the CombinedWest

CPEC will come under great pressure

XinJiang and Tibet will be far more in the news

with positioning of the new DalaiLama as key victory point by the both antagonists...



We, Paks, are just spectators really

GlobalTechnoFeudalHierachy

we can just make Soundbites

we might become CannonFodder once again...



I have tried to draw attention of Paks that the creation of geographic expression what the British named India was to Keep Pakistan Down and Keep China Out ...

Reshaping of the GlobalOrder.?

Squirrel???

The Greatest Game is in Town and Pakistan is The Heartland!

there are NO free lunches

without loosing a single Chinese life!

man-made or Nature's Fury

if the US and China don't agree to Shape the World in their CombinedImage!

That goes on to show our net place in the GrandScheme of Things!

And for Indians

has become smarter overtime

Afterall, the ModernWorld is the Creation of the Whiteman!

just become Squirrel!

CriminalEnterprise or PakState/220mlnPaks?

Let us be prepared for being CannonFodder...just in case!



ThirdActor?

fizzle