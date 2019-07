Whats " Shambles " about it ?



In our offices & factories we have Bio metric & retina readers for the same purpose.



In far flung locations & on sites , use of smart phones in this manner is common for recording / reporting site progress.



So, whats wrong if say a Distt Education Officer chooses to do this at schools ? Read the last para of post No 1 - its already making a diff/

Click to expand...