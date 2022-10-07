Teachers in KP Tear-Gassed, Baton-Charged

muhammadhafeezmalik
SENIOR MEMBER
- Jan 21, 2015
- 3,171
- -8
- Country
-
- Location
-
Peshawar police firing shells and beating primary teachers for protesting where PTI govt is ruling for last 9 years? and PTI fans are silent.
https://twitter.com/KalamWazir/status/1578279907087585280
How Imranis will protest against Rana Sana if they would defend this??
https://twitter.com/Muslim2702/status/1578328489421201408
This shoe stain on the teacher's dress has stained the forehead of Imran Khan, his satanic government's disciples and made them bare in front of the people. Imranis who disrespected the teacher will now have only shoes to polish.
Almost every department out for protest in KP, good governance at its best!!!
https://twitter.com/KalamWazir/status/1578279907087585280
How Imranis will protest against Rana Sana if they would defend this??
https://twitter.com/Muslim2702/status/1578328489421201408
This shoe stain on the teacher's dress has stained the forehead of Imran Khan, his satanic government's disciples and made them bare in front of the people. Imranis who disrespected the teacher will now have only shoes to polish.
Almost every department out for protest in KP, good governance at its best!!!