Teachers in KP Tear-Gassed, Baton-Charged

Jan 21, 2015
Pakistan
Pakistan
Peshawar police firing shells and beating primary teachers for protesting where PTI govt is ruling for last 9 years? and PTI fans are silent.

How Imranis will protest against Rana Sana if they would defend this??

1665138080291.png




This shoe stain on the teacher's dress has stained the forehead of Imran Khan, his satanic government's disciples and made them bare in front of the people. Imranis who disrespected the teacher will now have only shoes to polish.

1665138492447.png


Almost every department out for protest in KP, good governance at its best!!!


1665139154243.png


1665139174918.png


1665139208574.png
 

