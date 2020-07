RAHIM YAR KHAN: Police on Tuesday registered a case and arrested a man who allegedly threw acid on his students in a locality of Sadiqabad city, some 32 kilometres from here.



According to first information report registered under section 336-B of Pakistan Penal Code, complainant Riaz Hussain of Haq Town said Osama used to teach the Holy Quran to his son Hasnain Ali (14) and other neighbouring children.



He alleged the suspect tried to develop relations with children who informed their parents. He said he and his neighbours stopped teaching class and scolded Osama.



On Tuesday morning, he said, Hasnain was playing in the street with Mahraib, Aashan Ahmed and a guest child Moiz Khalid when the suspect came there with a knife and a bottle of acid. He allegedly threw acid on the children, causing burns to them.



Riaz said he immediately called 15 and Rescue 1122 and shifted the children to Sadiqabad THQ Hospital. The children are said to be stable.



Police spokesperson Ahmed Nawaz Cheema told Dawn that a team had arrested the suspect. Further investigation is under way.