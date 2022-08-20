What's new

Tea workers block roads demanding Tk 300 daily wage

Tea workers blocked the Sylhet-Moulvibazar highway and Moulvibazar-Borolekha road on the eighth day of their strike demanding Tk 300 daily wage.
Star Digital Report
Sat Aug 20, 2022 03:19 PM Last update on: Sat Aug 20, 2022 03:24 PM
Tea workers blocked the Sylhet-Moulvibazar highway and Moulvibazar-Borolekha road on the eighth day of their strike demanding Tk 300 daily wage.
About 3,500 workers block the roads from 12:00 pm.

Biplob Madrazi, president of the Central Tea Workers Federation, told The Daily Star, "Our programme is going on for the eighth consecutive day across the country demanding a wage of Tk 300 per day."

Workers from Karimpur, Mathiura, Rajnagar and Itachara gardens took part in the programme, said he said

Tea worker Kalomati Roy, who took part in the programme, told The Daily Star this afternoon, "I have been in the movement since the morning after having a cup of raw tea and bread. We have to work like this every day with Tk 120 wage."

The tea garden workers on August 9, 2022, enforced a two-hour work abstention (9:00 am to 11:00 am) daily demanding a pay hike. After four days, the workers of 167 tea gardens went on indefinite work abstention
 

