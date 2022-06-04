What's new

‘Tea production rises 61% since 2009’

Tea production rose by around 61 per cent in the last 12 years in Bangladesh, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said today.

bangladesh-tea_0.jpg


Bangladesh produced 60,000 tonnes of tea in 2009, which increased to 96,510 tonnes in 2021, he said.

Of the total production, 14,550 tonnes of tea were produced in the northern districts --Panchagarh, Thakurgaon, Lalmonirhat and Kurigram, the minister said.

The government has taken steps to boost tea export after meeting the country's demand, he said.

Munshi spoke while addressing an event organised to celebrate the second National Tea Day at Osmani Memorial Auditorium in Dhaka.

The commerce ministry and Bangladesh Tea Board jointly organised the event. The theme of this year's tea day is "Cha Diboser Sangkalpa, Samriddha Cha Shilpa (The tea day promises to build a prosperous tea industry).

Tea day observed In Panchagarh

Various programmes, including rallies, discussions and exhibitions, were organised in Panchagarh town today to celebrate national tea day.

Md Jahurul Islam, former deputy commissioner of Panchagarh inaugurated a daylong tea exhibition on the premises of the Panchagarh Collectorate Building this morning.

Some 20 stalls were set up where different tea factories and companies displayed their products, reports our Thakurgaon correspondent.

In 2021, some 1,263 acres of land were brought under tea cultivation in five northern districts.

The National Tea Day is being celebrated in the country on June 4 every year to commemorate the outstanding contribution of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Bangabandhu joined the Tea Board as the first Bengali chairman on June 4 in 1957.

