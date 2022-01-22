Tea production in Bangladesh hits Bumper 96.50 million kg in 2021

by Analysis Team
January 20, 2022
in Agriculture, Agro
Recently, Bangladesh has broken all its past records in tea production. A total of 96.50 million kg plant leaf was produced by 167 farms across the country in 2021.
Officials of the Bangladesh Tea Board disclosed that production was10.39 million kg more, up 17 per cent, from the preceding year.
Tea has been one of the regular imported products since 2010. But now, the country’s production surpassed the demand. thanks to the government’s financial activities like timely distribution of fertilizers at subsidized prices, regular monitoring and counseling by the Bangladesh Tea Board.
Plain tea gardens and small plantations jointly contributed around 14.54 million kgs of tea to the national production in 2021 which was 10.30 million kgs in 2020.
According to the BTB statement, training tea growers at the Camellia Open Sky School and the provision of modern technology has pulled the production up by 41 per cent in 2021 compared to 2020 from flat tea gardens and small plantations.
The tea board permitted the local traders to import around 2.7 million kg tea in 2019. Then imports started to drop on the prediction of increased production.
