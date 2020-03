Tea farming on plain land becomes boon for farmers

RANGPUR, Feb 11, 2020 (BSS) – The expanding small-scale and small-holdingtea gardening on plain land has become a boon for farmers to change theirfortune in five sub-Himalayan northern districts in last one decade.Officials at Panchagarh regional office of Bangladesh Tea Board (BTB) saidfarmers are showing more interest in highly profitable tea farming followingmassive motivational activities being conducted toward the direction.With continuous expansion of tea cultivation, made-tea production isincreasing every year in the ‘Kartoa Valley’ ecological zone comprising ofPanchagarh, Thakurgaon, Dinajpur, Nilphamari and Lalmonirhat districts.Being directed by the then Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina during her visit toPanchagarh in 1996, the then Deputy Commissioner Rabiul Islam first plantedsome tea saplings on Panchagarh Circuit House premises on experimental basisand got better results.“A BTB team conducted feasibility study in Panchagarh and Thakurgaon in1999 and found 16,000 hectares of land suitable for tea cultivation,” saidSenior Scientific Officer at Bangladesh Tea Research Institute Dr. MohammadShameem Al Mamun.Dr. Shameem, also the Project Director of Northern Bangladesh Project ofBTB at its Regional Office in Panchagarh, said Tentulia Tea Company Limitedfirst started farming tea on the plain lands on commercial basis in Tentuliaof Panchagarh in 2000.Observing better results and quality of produced tea in Tentulia, someother companies and enthusiastic local farmers started commercial-basis teafarming there since 2005.“Since then, small-scale and small-holding tea farming continuesincreasing every year in the valley changing fortunes of thousands of small,marginal and bigger farmers,” Dr. Shameem said.To further expand tea farming, the BTB started implementing the ‘Expansionof Small Holding Tea Cultivation in Northern Bangladesh Project’ since 2015at Taka 4.97 crore to expand tea farming by more than 500 hectares of landwithin 2021 in the valley.“As a result, farmers cultivated tea on 8,681 acres of land in 2019 against4,557 acres in 2016 and 5,622 acres in 2017 and 7,645 acres in 2018,” Dr.Shamim said, hoping that the cash crop will be cultivated on over 9,000 acresof land this year in the valley.The tea processing factories produced a record quantity of 96-lakh kgmade-tea in 2019 against 84.67-lakh kg in 2018 and 54.40-lakh kg ‘made tea’in 2017 against only 1.61-lakh kg in 2005 when commercial basis cultivationbegan in the valley.Eighteen companies operating in Panchagarh and Thakurgaon districts areprocessing green tea leaves after producing those in their gardens andpurchasing from small-holders to produce ‘made-tea’ for selling at ChittagongAuction Market.Talking to BSS, tea growers Matiar Rahman, Sirajul Islam of villageSonapatila in Tentulia, Kazi Anisur Rahman of Tentulia and Anwar Sadat Samratof Panchagarh said they are now cultivating tea on their 50 to 60 acres ofland.President of Bangladesh Small Tea Garden Owners’ Association Amirul HaqueKhokan said tea cultivation on `small-holder gardening-basis’ has become aprofitable venture to change the fortune of farmers and improve the livingstandard of farm-labourers.With expansion of tea cultivation, some 20,000 poor farm-labourers,including 11,000 women, have changed fortune by plucking green tea-leaves andother agri-activities in tea gardens in the last 11 years.“The female farm-labourers are earning Taka 500 to 600 as daily wages byplucking green tea-leaves to lead a better life and educate their childrennow in the valley,” Haque added.