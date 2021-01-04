What's new

Tea and coffee are haram . lal masjid radical mullah abdulaziz

-blitzkrieg-

-blitzkrieg-

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 1, 2015
3,382
2
4,041
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Maulana: chai peenay sai rang kala ho jata hai... .....haram

what a racist molvi

Isnt racism haram in Islam?
 
Last edited:
El Sidd

El Sidd

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 5, 2017
58,845
7
48,008
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
fitpOsitive said:
Bhai, may I ask you one thing?
I heard someone saying that if people can't call names to Islam, they call names to Mullah.
Are you an ashiest?
I am not taunting at you, just I am curious.
Click to expand...
defence.pk

How Murree Brewery Built A 160 Year Old Alcohol Empire In Pakistan

an J&B Funny story. All of my khala's in laws lives in London and visit quite a lot, treat her house like a hotel. One of the uncles is a famous drinker. He hides his drinks with various decorative perfume bottles. Once there was a shot sized J&B I was around 11/12 I drank a sip; I was curious...
defence.pk
 
Imran Khan

Imran Khan

PDF VETERAN
Oct 18, 2007
57,718
1
113,075
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
پینا حرام ہے نہ پلانا حرام ہے
پینے کے بعد ہوش میں آنا حرام ہے
لکھا ہوا ہے پیر مغاں کی دوکان پر
کم ظرف کو شراب چائے پلانا حرام ہے.
 
Path-Finder

Path-Finder

BANNED
Feb 7, 2013
19,834
1
28,744
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Areesh said:
He is an idiot.

No different than Nida Kirmani of lums who thinks exports based economy is bad for the country
Click to expand...
spot f#cking on, batty pseudo communist/socialist are on the offensive from one angle and the deen farosh harami are on the attack from another angle. target is one and its Pakistan
 
Iltutmish

Iltutmish

FULL MEMBER
Dec 31, 2019
732
1
1,929
Country
Pakistan
Location
Germany
fitpOsitive said:
Bhai, may I ask you one thing?
I heard someone saying that if people can't call names to Islam, they call names to Mullah.
Are you an ashiest?
I am not taunting at you, just I am curious.
Click to expand...
Yes, he is and most of his postings are about his alcohol addiction and how bad Islam is. The true spammer-in-chief.

Path-Finder said:
spot f#cking on, batty pseudo communist/socialist are on the offensive from one angle and the deen farosh harami are attack from another angle. target is one and its Pakistan
Click to expand...
Pakistan is cursed with mad libtards and mad mullahs alike. We need an act of uniformity like in England in the 1550ies to tackle this BS from all sides!
 
El Sidd

El Sidd

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 5, 2017
58,845
7
48,008
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Imran Khan said:
پینا حرام ہے نہ پلانا حرام ہے
پینے کے بعد ہوش میں آنا حرام ہے
لکھا ہوا ہے پیر مغاں کی دوکان پر
کم ظرف کو شراب چائے پلانا حرام ہے.
Click to expand...
this is why you will pay Jizya
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom