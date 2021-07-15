TCM: Interview of Ehsanullah Ehsan, A Former Spokesperson of TTP

TCM conducts a telephonic interview of Ehsanullah Ehsan.
Here are the things he talks about:
APS Attack
Attack on Malala
Attack on Hamid Mir
Resurgence of TTP
Possible Afghan Taliban Government in Afghanistan
His agreement with Pakistani forces
Talks about his escape
Mod Edit: Sharing Terrorist propaganda directly is not allowed
