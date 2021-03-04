TCL subsidiary unveils display technology better than conventional OLEDs- NTSC 110% ultra-high color gamut LCD display

TCL subsidiary unveils display technology better than conventional OLEDs - CnTechPost
TCL-owned Shenzhen China Star Optoelectronics Technology (CSOT), a panel supplier, said on March 4 that it recently launched NTSC 110% ultra-high color gamut LCD display technology that outperforms conventional OLEDs.
Color gamut is a method of color representation that refers to the sum of colors that a technical system can produce.
Simply put, the higher the color gamut, the more colors the display presents. This allows for a more distinct picture hierarchy as well, which can reveal more detail and closer to the real world.
Currently, the common color gamut of LCD cell phone displays is sRGB* (NTSC 70.8%), NTSC 85%, and DCI-P3* (NTSC 96%). The color gamut of OLED cell phone displays is mostly between NTSC 100%-110%, which is more vivid than conventional LCD cell phones.
The development of the technology, based on the existing backlight by changing the LED phosphor material structure, so that the backlight spectrum of the green band wave peak to short-wavelength shift to a specific wavelength position, CSOT said.
In addition, it is also necessary to adjust the proportion of pigments in the color film photoresist component, so that the color concentration is increased and the green photoresist through the spectrum peaks match the backlight green band peaks.
By optimizing the panel design and adjusting the white screen chroma, it is possible to develop a panel with a 110% ultra-high color gamut, according to CSOT.
(Source: TCL)