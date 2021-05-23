What's new

TB2 for Poland

The contract is worth something between 350 and 400 million dollar.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1396870554565718021

The deal include:

-Mobile control stations
-training and logicstics
-SAR radar
-simulation
-Laser guided missiles
-ToT: what kind ToT about ther is no information


The SAR what is probably....

www.defenceturkey.com

Meteksan Defence MILSAR SAR/GMTI Radar Provides Outstanding Capabilities to Tactical UAVs

MILSAR generate radar images up to 30cm resolution from 27km.
www.defenceturkey.com www.defenceturkey.com


Ther are other EU countries talking for a contract, which country it is time will tell us.
 
Turkey will be the Lockheed Martin of the middle east. I hope some other Muslim countries will join us before it is to late.
 
