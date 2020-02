I will never seed such kind of operational downgrading at all. IMO, disrespecting words are too, not a good way of communication.From the leadership point of view; not commenting in regard to Turkish politics but externally, the man has his name and a known place for Turkey in international arena. I don't see any problem with Soldiers at all, as far as I can read any updates. Also, there will too little know how in public about response of Trukey post losses in Syria. However, I have no interest in political differences and domestic disagreements but from an external point of view; the man/Turkey rising more important than before especially in strategic maneuvers in presence of other great teams.