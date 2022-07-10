What's new

Tayyaba Gul’s allegations: Khursheed Shah asks Imran Khan to quit PTI leadership

Khursheed Shah demanded the resignation of Imran Khan as PTI chief after the shocking allegations of Tayyaba Gul for keeping her and her husband in the Prime Minister’s House

Demanding the resignation of Imran Khan as PTI chief after the shocking allegations of Tayyaba Gul for keeping her and her husband in the Prime Minister’s House, Federal Water Resources Minister Khursheed Shah Friday said the involvement of the PM House in the former NAB chairman’s harassment scandal was shameful.

“Imran Khan should immediately resign from his party leadership following the statement of Tayyaba Gul on being kept in the PM House for one and a half months. Imran should first face a transparent investigation and prove his innocence and then take part in politics,” he said, adding that making the PM House a harassment centre for the daughters of the nation was a disgrace to the state.

The PPP leader said it was clear that Imran Khan had kept the victim in the PM House to blackmail the former NAB chairman. This proves that he could cross any line for his own benefit and teach a lesson to his political opponents, said Khursheed.
Khursheed asks Imran to quit PTI leadership

ISLAMABAD: Demanding the resignation of Imran Khan as PTI chief after the shocking allegations of Tayyaba Gul for keeping her and her husband in the Prime Minister’s House, Federal Water...
Khursheed Shah demanded the resignation of Imran Khan as PTI chief after the shocking allegations of Tayyaba Gul for keeping her and her husband in the Prime Minister's House

Demanding the resignation of Imran Khan as PTI chief after the shocking allegations of Tayyaba Gul for keeping her and her husband in the Prime Minister's House, Federal Water Resources Minister Khursheed Shah Friday said the involvement of the PM House in the former NAB chairman's harassment scandal was shameful.

"Imran Khan should immediately resign from his party leadership following the statement of Tayyaba Gul on being kept in the PM House for one and a half months. Imran should first face a transparent investigation and prove his innocence and then take part in politics," he said, adding that making the PM House a harassment centre for the daughters of the nation was a disgrace to the state.

The PPP leader said it was clear that Imran Khan had kept the victim in the PM House to blackmail the former NAB chairman. This proves that he could cross any line for his own benefit and teach a lesson to his political opponents, said Khursheed.
Khursheed asks Imran to quit PTI leadership

ISLAMABAD: Demanding the resignation of Imran Khan as PTI chief after the shocking allegations of Tayyaba Gul for keeping her and her husband in the Prime Minister's House, Federal Water...
Lmao using honeytrap b*tches for defaming PTI or Khan won't work.


You are blaming Army and putting them on the spot by doing that. Every person that goes in and out of PM house is recorded and registered. So if Khan kept this lady then army should come forward and say he did it otherwise stop doing propaganda.
 
Khursheed Shah demanded the resignation of Imran Khan as PTI chief after the shocking allegations of Tayyaba Gul for keeping her and her husband in the Prime Minister's House

Demanding the resignation of Imran Khan as PTI chief after the shocking allegations of Tayyaba Gul for keeping her and her husband in the Prime Minister's House, Federal Water Resources Minister Khursheed Shah Friday said the involvement of the PM House in the former NAB chairman's harassment scandal was shameful.

"Imran Khan should immediately resign from his party leadership following the statement of Tayyaba Gul on being kept in the PM House for one and a half months. Imran should first face a transparent investigation and prove his innocence and then take part in politics," he said, adding that making the PM House a harassment centre for the daughters of the nation was a disgrace to the state.

The PPP leader said it was clear that Imran Khan had kept the victim in the PM House to blackmail the former NAB chairman. This proves that he could cross any line for his own benefit and teach a lesson to his political opponents, said Khursheed.
Khursheed asks Imran to quit PTI leadership

ISLAMABAD: Demanding the resignation of Imran Khan as PTI chief after the shocking allegations of Tayyaba Gul for keeping her and her husband in the Prime Minister's House, Federal Water...
Khursheed Shah asking Khan. Khurseed Shah is epitome of corruption and firuaniat. Only followers of PML N and PPP who are equally corrupt can believe crap by these jokers.
 
میرے پاس ثبوت بھی ہےطیبہ گل پی ایم​

ہاؤس میں رہیں، رانا ثنا اللّٰ​


وفاقی وزیر داخلہ رانا ثنا اللّٰہ نے کہا ہے کہ اُن کے پاس ثبوت بھی ہے کہ طیبہ گل وزیراعظم ہاؤس میں رہیں، طیبہ کیس کا اس وقت ہی سوموٹا ہونا چاہیے تھا، اسی وقت نوٹس ہوتا تو آج نیب تباہ نہ ہوتا۔
فیصل آباد میں میڈیا سے گفتگو کرتے ہوئے وفاقی وزیر داخلہ رانا ثنا اللّٰہ نے کہا کہ پاکستان اس وقت معشیت کے لحاظ سے مشکل ترین صورتحال سے گزر رہا ہے، ملک کی خاطر ہمیں مشکل فیصلے کرنے پڑ رہے ہیں، اس وقت ملک بہتری کی طرف جارہا ہے۔
رانا ثناء اللّٰہ نے کہا کہ ملک پر انتقامی کارروائیوں کے علاوہ کچھ نہ کرنے والا گروہ مسلط تھا، پونے چار سال تک یہ نااہل ٹولہ ملک پر مسلط رہا ہے، سب سے بڑے فسادی اور فتنے کا ہم نے بڑا اچھا علاج کیا، اس علاج کی وجہ سے وہ اسلام آباد میں ٹہر نہیں سکا۔
اُنہوں نے کہا کہ اس فسادی ٹولے نے ملک کو تباہ کرنے کی کوشش کی، ہماری کوشش ہے ملک اب بہتری کی طرف جائے تاکہ عوام کو ریلیف ملے، ایسا ٹولہ جو ملک کی تباہی کے لیے آیا تھا اسے ہم نے ناکام بنا دیا ہے۔

طیبہ گل کے الزامات، عمران کو سیاست میں حصہ لینے کا حق نہیں رہا، خورشید شاہ​




اُن کا کہنا تھا کہ آئی ایم ایف ہمیں تگنی کا ناچ نچوا چکا ہے، اس کے باوجود ہمیں قسط جاری نہیں کی گئی، آئی ایم ایف کی ہم نے وہ بھی شرائط مان لیں جس کےحق میں نہیں تھے، آئی ایم ایف کو چاہیے قسط فوری جاری کردے تاکہ مشکل حالات سے نکلا جائے۔
وفاقی وزیر داخلہ نے یہ بھی کہا کہ سپریم کورٹ میرے کیس کا سوموٹو نوٹس لے، جھوٹے کیس کی انکوائری اچھے انداز میں کی جائے، اتنا ظلم 74 سال میں کسی کے ساتھ نہیں ہوا۔
اُنہوں نے مزید کہا کہ یہ لوگ چئیرمین نیب کو کھلونا بنا کر کیس بناتے رہے، جن پر مداخلت کا الزام تھا وہ نیوٹرل ہونے کی دہائی دے رہے ہیں، کسی کے پاس عدم اعتماد میں مداخلت کا ثبوت ہے تو سامنے لائے۔
میرے پاس ثبوت بھی ہےطیبہ گل پی ایم ہاؤس میں رہیں، رانا ثنا اللّٰہ

وفاقی وزیر داخلہ رانا ثنا اللّہ نے کہا ہے کہ اُن کے پاس ثبوت بھی ہے طیبہ گل وزیراعظم ہاؤس میں رہیں، طیبہ کیس کا اس وقت ہی سوموٹا ہونا چاہیے تھا، اسی وقت نوٹس ہوتا تو آج نیب تباہ نہ ہوتا۔
