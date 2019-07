Total income tax return filers in Pakistan are less than two million but FBR data shows that more than 50 million people pay taxes, including withholding taxes. This belies the claim that Pakistanis do not pay taxes.

Against the annual target of Rs4.4 trillion, the FBR could provisionally collect Rs3.82 trillion including Rs16 billion in book adjustment. It not only missed the annual target by nearly Rs578 billion but also witnessed negative growth in collection as compared to the previous year – for the first time in the FBR’s history.

The 9.9% ratio was significantly lower than the 11.1% level left behind by the PML-N government and was also lower than the target of 11.4% of GDP.