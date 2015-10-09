What's new

Tax reporting: Marriage halls, hotels asked to instal fiscal devices

Morpheus

Morpheus

FULL MEMBER
Mar 5, 2017
1,701
-1
3,260
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Tax reporting: Marriage halls, hotels asked to instal fiscal devices
By
TLTP
-
September 7, 2020





ISLAMABAD: Marriage halls and hotels would be required to instal electronic fiscal devices to share their business transactions with the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).
According to sources, the installation of fiscal devices has been made mandatory in order to bring certain service providers into the tax net.

Sources said that hotels, motels, guest houses, marriage halls, marquees, and clubs are required to install electronic fiscal devices, however, exemption from the installation of devices is available where the restaurant is operating other than as part of a food court; and where the facility of air-conditioning is not installed or available in the premises.

The FBR issued SRO 779(I)/2020 dated August 26, 2020, to unveil draft rules to implement the law related to the installation of electronic fiscal devices under Income Tax Ordinance, 2001.

According to the rules, such taxpayers operating in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Multan, Peshawar and Gujranwala will be required to install the fiscal devices.

The sources said that the installation of fiscal devices to help the FBR in preventing revenue leakages in the hospitality sector. They said that the taxpayers shall provide all sales data through an online system which will be connected to the FBR portal for online monitoring and examination.

profit.pakistantoday.com.pk

Tax reporting: Marriage halls, hotels asked to instal fiscal devices

ISLAMABAD: Marriage halls and hotels would be required to instal electronic fiscal devices to share their business transactions with the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).According to sources, the in
profit.pakistantoday.com.pk profit.pakistantoday.com.pk
--------
 
El Sidd

El Sidd

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 5, 2017
54,723
8
45,341
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Austerity drive had little effect on this exploitation business. Covid19 and resultant behavioral changes are going to wean people off extravagant displays of arrogance.

They should be provided with opportunities of a different economy than this fuel of social injustice
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Kabira IMF to Recommend Pakistan to Establish National Tax Collection Agency: Report Pakistan Economy 17
S FBR receives data of withholding taxes from banks ByStaff Report -June 17, 201901482 Listen to Pakistan Economy 0
Champion_Usmani Aleema Khan didn’t pay any tax or fine on offshore assets: Report Pakistani Siasat 18
BHarwana Pakistan may double aeronautical fee, toll tax on NATO containers: report Strategic & Foreign Affairs 76
Vergennes French tax administration sets up ‘secret’ department devoted to Jews — report Europe & Russia 4
The_Showstopper Modi Government Is Considering Taxing Your Cash Withdrawals: Report Central & South Asia 105
SherDil High Value Prize Bonds Are Reportedly Used To Avoid Taxes in Pakistan Pakistan Economy 0
war&peace Panama leak Case Proceedings - JIT Report, News, Updates And Discussion Pakistani Siasat 20923
E Innovation-driven industries in China report growing tax revenues China & Far East 0
mr42O Parvez Rashid fight with Samaa reporter and Nadeem Malik Challenge to NS to publish his tax return Pakistani Siasat 11

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top