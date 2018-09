** Note I made a correction in totals mid way thru writing



The Tax Net will need to Expand in Pakistan



SMALL SHOP TAX

Licence Permit (1,000 Rupee)

> Small Shops ----------------> Introduce Shop Monthly

Barbershop

Utility Shop which sells small items

Petrol Stations

Restaurant (Who sell breakfast, Lunch , Dinner)

Street sellers (really smaller sellers with no shop can be exempt)

Cell phone sellers

Cellphone cards sellers

Book sellers

Textile sellers

Real Estate Agent Permit

Doctor Clinic Permit

Ticket Sales agent Permit

If there are 40 Million shops (40,000,000 x 1000 Rupee = 40 Billion Rupees)

Converted to US Dollar -> 320 Million Dollar Monthly

1 Year Collection -> 3.8 Billion Dollars Just from small permit



> Established Shops Franchise ---------> Introduce Monthly Licence Permit (10,000 Rupees)

McDonalds

Pizza Hut

Burger King

Baskin Robins

Assume there are 5000 franchises x 10,000 = 50,000,000 Million Rupees

400,000 USD







QURBANI TAX

10,000 Rupees ) per animal sold

all buyers of animal for Qurbani need to register their purchase ....



Permit to Buy Animal for Introduce Qurbani Animal Sale Tax per Animal () per animal soldall buyers of animal for Qurbani need to register their purchase ....Permit to Buy Animal for

Permit to Buy Animal for Slaughter (Lamb, Goat, Chicken)



Reference: (Cow, Buffalo, Camel)Permit to Buy Animal for Slaughter (Lamb, Goat, Chicken)Reference: Slaughter

https://www.dawn.com/news/1281203



Eidul Azha, sacrificing an estimated 2.5 million cows, bulls and buffaloes



2,500,000 x 10,000 = 25,000,000,000 Billion Rupees ~ 200 Million Dollar Collected

Targets well to do Middle Class to Upper class who do their Qurbani

ROAD TAX:

3 Million people travel on average in Cities on a Road



(Install your Monthly Chip on your dash board)





Bring Road Toll Tax on average in Cities on a Road(Install your Monthly Chip on your dash board)Bring Road Toll Tax

Sell Permit to Drive on Main Roads (100 Rupee per month)



15 Cities x 3 Million Daily travelers x 100 Rupee permit

= 4.5 Billion Rupees

= 36 Million Dollar per month

= 432 Million Dollar per year



Bring the people into of tax net

Taxi drivers

Bus Drivers

Rickshaw drivers

Motor cycle crazy riders

Extract money from drivers who use new roads but pay no tax





CONFISCATE WATER MAFIA MONEY:

** 50,000 Tankers make daily trip in Karachi Collect 6,000 Rupee charge



50,000 x 6,000 Rupee x 365 days = 109,500,000,000 Billion rupees or 876 Million Dollar

Use military to capture this money redirect funds to dam fund







SUMMARY:

A) SMALL SHOP TAX ~ 1,000 Rupee Permit for 40 million shop will give us 3,800,000,000 Billion Dollar per year

B) QURBANI TAX ~ 10,000 Rupee per animal Permit will give us 400,000,000 Million Dollars per year

C)Road Tax ~ 100 Rupee Tool Pass for Road for 30 days , applied across 15 Cities of Pakistan will give us 480,000,000 Million Dollar per year



D) 876 Million dollar captured from water Mafia



Can small shops in Pakistan pay 1,000 Rupee for Monthly Pass ? Yes it can



Can Qurbani doers pay extra 10,000 Rupee Tax? Yes they can



Can People using Road Network buy a Pass to use Roads for 30 days ? Costing 100 Rupees ? Yes they can



Do people pay 6,000 rupee for 50,000 tankers yes they do we don't know who eats up all money





Reform Impact

3,800,000,000 Billion Dollar (1,000 Rupee monthly , Small Shop Permit Sale FEDERAL PERMIT )

400,000,000 Million Dollars (10,000 Rupee, Qurbani Animal Permit Sale FEDERAL PERMIT )

480,000,000 Million Dollar (100 Rupee monthly , From Road Toll Permit Sale FEDERAL PERMIT )

876 Million Dollar (Yearly fund captured from Water Mafia transferred to FEDERAL Account )

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

6.036 Billion Dollars for Pakistan Government Yearly



5 Year Impact : 30 Billion Dollar ​

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------





If Pakistan can reform these 4 areas we will save 6 Billion Dollar and all payments can be collected Online Channel to reduce corruption



Each Year Distribution back to Provinces



Punjab ~ 500 Million Dollar development fund (Schools / Hospitals / Parks)

Sindh ~ 500 Million Dollar development fund (Schools / Hospitals / Parks)

Baluchistan ~ 500 Million Dollar development fund (Schools / Hospitals / Parks)

KPK ~ 500 Million Dollar development fund (Schools / Hospitals / Parks)

Defence Fund ~ 500 Million Dollar

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Reserves ~ 3.5 Billion Dollars (Debt Reduction /Reserves / Buying Gold)

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------