Tax holiday brings Pakistan Gwadar Port at par with Dubai, Singapore

After new tax exemptions, raw materials can be imported into Gwadar duty-free

Experts say Gwadar will have an edge over other regional free ports due to lower labour costs

“The exemption will be exactly on the paradigm of Dubai free port or Singapore,” Mahmood Moulvi, adviser to the maritime affairs ministry, told Arab News.



The Gwadar port touches key shipping routes in and outside of the Arabian Gulf, with recent high-profile spats in and around the Strait of Hormuz, the world’s most important oil artery, further highlighting the port’s importance.



“Pakistan must develop the port as an alternative to the Strait of Hormuz by constructing oil storage and fueling facilities,” Captain Anwar Shah, a former Chairman of the Gawadar Port Authority, Port Qasim and Karachi Port Trust, told Arab News.



“In case of any untoward incident, Gwadar being a safe zone, can be used as a supply oil route,” Shah said.