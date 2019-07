Tax Filers Crosses The Figure Of 2 Million For The First Time

FBR is stepping up efforts to bring the non-filers into the tax net.

FBR is likely to issue notices to at least 0.1 million non-filers who own a house larger than 500 square yards or a vehicle over 1,000CC.

The number of total tax filers stood at 2.2 million as compared to the previous 1.4 million.

