Should Pakistan , round up 80%-90% Politicians/Business folks who have not paid Taxesand discuss a Pay backRich PoliticiansRich TV/Media Channel ownersBig Corporation OwnersBig business OwnersAny Celebrity (Actor/Singer/Cricket player/Cricket franchise owner)People who own more then 10 Acre Farm Land and have never paid Farm Land TaxA similar strategy used by Saudia Arabia ?The Saudi government’s reported goal was to gather $100 billion to plug a hole in the budget that’s been growing amid years of low oil prices. A 500 room hotel and round up of rich people helped Saudi government collect a nice 100 Billion BountyPut the folks in Sheraton Karachi