"Tawazun" announces the launch of a space program in cooperation with the National Center for Space Science and Technology and "Airbus" The project will boost the satellite assembly, integration and testing sector in the UAE. "Airbus" will provide the expertise, technical equipment and training necessary to facilitate the establishment of an integrated center for the assembly, integration and testing of satellites. The National Center for Space Science and Technology will take over the management and operation of the new center upon its completion. The Tawazun Economic Council "Tawazun" announced its cooperation with "Airbus" and the National Center for Space Science and Technology from Emirates University to create and develop a center for the assembly, integration and testing of satellites. The center, whose operations will start in early 2021, will manufacture, assemble, integrate and test small and medium-sized satellite components, ranging in size from 50 to 250 kilograms and used for communications, navigation and spectroscopy purposes. The center will be established within the National Center for Space Science and Technology in Al Ain in cooperation with the Airbus company, which will support the project in all stages of design, equipment and operation, in addition to managing equipment procurement, installation and operational qualification. This cooperation between Tawazun and its partners comes from its leadership role in enabling the national defense and security industries system through securing and developing technologies and building national competencies and specialized skills. ... "The space sector in the UAE is considered among the important and strategic sectors, as it contributes to developing advanced high-level competencies and advancing innovation in general." "Airbus is committed to supporting the development of all the major elements of the aviation industry at the level of the Emirates, where we have worked closely in the past years with the most important leading industry in the country, through numerous partnerships aimed at providing new technological solutions as well as providing local competencies with global expertise." ... and this new cooperation comes to support the future growth of companies operating within the space sector and those operating satellites, which contributes to the economic diversification strategy of the country, in addition to supporting the Emiratization efforts that will be important to ensure the sustainable and long-term development of the sector. " The UAE space sector currently provides 3,000 jobs within 50 specialized institutions, 5 research and development centers and three universities offering degrees in space science..