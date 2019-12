China’s public diplomacy spending in South and Central Asia quantified and evaluated

Beijing has expanded the reach of its media partnerships throughout the region, but are most attuned to two countries: India and Kazakhstan

China is most comfortable and prolific in cultivating relationships with political elites. Inroads with ordinary citizens have been superficial at best

Beijing places a disproportionate emphasis on wooing two countries — Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan — with its exchange diplomacy in the form of sister cities and student scholarships