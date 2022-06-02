Taught More About Muslim Invaders Than Indian Kings : Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar Says, "We Were Taught More About Invaders Than Indian Kings" Samrat Prithviraj: 'We were taught more about invaders than Indian kings': Akshay Kumar. Subscribe to India's No.1 women's magazine!

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ is all set for theatrical release. Akshay is promoting this film fiercely for this Friday (June 3) release. Meanwhile, Akshay has made a special appeal to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in an interview.The actor has requested for inclusion of stories related to Indian kings like Emperor Prithviraj and Maharana Pratap in history textbooks. In an interview with ANI, Akshay said that there is hardly any mention of Indian kings in history textbooks. Whereas much has been told about the invaders. He said that there is no one to write about it.Akshay said, ‘Unfortunately in our history textbooks, only two-three lines are read about Emperor Prithviraj Chauhan but a lot has been mentioned about the invaders. Hardly anything has been written about our culture and our Maharajas. Akshay said that there is a lot to know about Samrat which people are not aware of at all.Let us inform you that ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi is based on the life of the heroic and mighty King Prithviraj Chauhan. The film narrates the battle of the great warrior against the brutal invader Muhammad Ghori. Akshay Kumar will be found in the lead role in this film. Simultaneously, Manushi Chillar will be found in the role of Princess Sanyogita. The film is created by Yash Raj Films. To make the film stupendous, the creators have burned cash like water on this venture. let us tell you once again the film is releasing on 3 June in theatres.