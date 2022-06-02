What's new

Taught More About Muslim Invaders Than Indian Kings : Akshay Kumar

Akshay89

Akshay89

FULL MEMBER
Mar 1, 2022
435
0
448
Country
India
Location
India
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ is all set for theatrical release. Akshay is promoting this film fiercely for this Friday (June 3) release. Meanwhile, Akshay has made a special appeal to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in an interview.

The actor has requested for inclusion of stories related to Indian kings like Emperor Prithviraj and Maharana Pratap in history textbooks. In an interview with ANI, Akshay said that there is hardly any mention of Indian kings in history textbooks. Whereas much has been told about the invaders. He said that there is no one to write about it.



Akshay said, ‘Unfortunately in our history textbooks, only two-three lines are read about Emperor Prithviraj Chauhan but a lot has been mentioned about the invaders. Hardly anything has been written about our culture and our Maharajas. Akshay said that there is a lot to know about Samrat which people are not aware of at all.

Let us inform you that ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi is based on the life of the heroic and mighty King Prithviraj Chauhan. The film narrates the battle of the great warrior against the brutal invader Muhammad Ghori. Akshay Kumar will be found in the lead role in this film. Simultaneously, Manushi Chillar will be found in the role of Princess Sanyogita. The film is created by Yash Raj Films. To make the film stupendous, the creators have burned cash like water on this venture. let us tell you once again the film is releasing on 3 June in theatres.

womansera.com

Akshay Kumar Says, "We Were Taught More About Invaders Than Indian Kings"

Samrat Prithviraj: 'We were taught more about invaders than Indian kings': Akshay Kumar. Subscribe to India's No.1 women's magazine!
womansera.com womansera.com
 
Wergeland

Wergeland

FULL MEMBER
Feb 4, 2022
837
0
1,285
Country
Norway
Location
Norway
Akshay89 said:
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ is all set for theatrical release
Click to expand...

Was that the same Prithiviraj that was defeated by Yamīn al-Dawlah Abū al-Qāsim Maḥmūd ibn Sebüktigin?
Does Indians have no shame they celebrate such loosers?

Britannica:
Maḥmūd was the first to carry the banner of Islam into the heart of India. To some Muslim writers he was a great champion of his faith, an inspired leader endowed with supernatural powers. Most Indian historians, on the other hand, emphasize his military exploits and depict him as “an insatiable invader and an intrepid marauder.” Neither view is correct. In his Indian expeditions, he kept his sights set mainly on the fabulous wealth of India stored in its temples. He never treated his Indian subjects harshly, nor did he ever impose the Islamic religion on them, though he was a zealous champion of Islam. He maintained a large contingent of Hindu troops, commanded by their own countrymen, whom he employed with great success against his coreligionists in Central Asia. Conversion to Islam was never a condition of service in the sultan’s army.
 
El Sidd

El Sidd

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 5, 2017
63,586
1
50,974
Country
Pakistan
Location
Germany
Prithviraj Chauhan was not an Indian king. He was a Rajputian King who invaded non Rajput lands in Gujjarat and beyond.

He was killed while on the run after breaking treaties with neighbouring princely states.
 
Akshay89

Akshay89

FULL MEMBER
Mar 1, 2022
435
0
448
Country
India
Location
India
Wergeland said:
Was that the same Prithiviraj that was defeated by Yamīn al-Dawlah Abū al-Qāsim Maḥmūd ibn Sebüktigin?
Does Indians have no shame they celebrate such loosers?

Britannica:
Maḥmūd was the first to carry the banner of Islam into the heart of India. To some Muslim writers he was a great champion of his faith, an inspired leader endowed with supernatural powers. Most Indian historians, on the other hand, emphasize his military exploits and depict him as “an insatiable invader and an intrepid marauder.” Neither view is correct. In his Indian expeditions, he kept his sights set mainly on the fabulous wealth of India stored in its temples. He never treated his Indian subjects harshly, nor did he ever impose the Islamic religion on them, though he was a zealous champion of Islam. He maintained a large contingent of Hindu troops, commanded by their own countrymen, whom he employed with great success against his coreligionists in Central Asia. Conversion to Islam was never a condition of service in the sultan’s army.
Click to expand...

Wiler87 said:
This film deserves to be boycotted. I hope its a Flop.
Click to expand...

El Sidd said:
Prithviraj Chauhan was not an Indian king. He was a Rajputian King who invaded non Rajput lands in Gujjarat and beyond.

He was killed while on the run after breaking treaties with neighbouring princely states.
Click to expand...
Do Pakistani Muslim Rajputs hate Indian Hindu Rajputs?
 
StraightEdge

StraightEdge

FULL MEMBER
Jan 21, 2021
680
-2
598
Country
India
Location
India
No wonder he failed multiple times in school/college. I blame his memory (or lack of it) for such egregious statements.
 
W

Wiler87

FULL MEMBER
May 5, 2022
262
-2
214
Country
India
Location
India
El Sidd said:
Prithviraj Chauhan was not an Indian king. He was a Rajputian King who invaded non Rajput lands in Gujjarat and beyond.

He was killed while on the run after breaking treaties with neighbouring princely states.
Click to expand...

This is an ancient Puran in Hinduism called the "Bhavishya Puran" or "Book of Future past".

Predicts birth of Prithviraj Chauhan and his battles and claims he was from "Sindusthan" a.k.a Hindustan.
 
B

B.K.N

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 7, 2019
4,454
-1
3,441
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
El Sidd said:
Prithviraj Chauhan was not an Indian king. He was a Rajputian King who invaded non Rajput lands in Gujjarat and beyond.

He was killed while on the run after breaking treaties with neighbouring princely states.
Click to expand...
Raj put means son of raja hindi word for shehzada
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 2, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Imran Khan
Akshay Kumar’s BellBottom banned in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait because of alleged 'tampering with historical facts'
2
Replies
26
Views
2K
MilSpec
MilSpec
PradoTLC
Bollywood star Akshay Kumar drinks cow urine every day
2
Replies
28
Views
1K
Maarkhoor
Maarkhoor
INDIAPOSITIVE
Pakistan enacts law to turn Raj Kapoor, Dilip Kumar's homes into museums
2
Replies
18
Views
1K
UDAYCAMPUS
UDAYCAMPUS
muhammadhafeezmalik
The film ‘Javed Iqbal’, which was banned in Pakistan, got two awards in UK
2 3
Replies
38
Views
985
macnurv
M
PaklovesTurkiye
  • Locked
I drink cow urine every day: Bollywood Actor Akshay Kumar
2
Replies
28
Views
2K
LeGenD
LeGenD

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom