From Kala Bakra to Tatti Khana, India is full of places like this! Ever tried searching for Suar or Kala Bakra on Google Maps? Well, if you do, you'll be surprised to know that they aren't just names of animals. They're actually names of places in our beloved India. And they are not the only ones. We've compiled a short list of such rib-ticklingly hilarious...

Ever tried searching for Suar or Kala Bakra on Google Maps?Well, if you do, you’ll be surprised to know that they aren’t just names of animals. They’re actually names of places in our beloved India.And they are not the only ones. We’ve compiled a short list of such rib-ticklingly hilarious names that will make you go LOL!Kala BakraNot reserved for the black goats, if you thought that. Kala Bakra is a village that comes under the Bhogpur development block of Jalandhar, Punjab.SuarSuar is a city and a municipal board in Rampur district in Uttar Pradesh.BhainsaBhainsa is a town in Adilabad district of Telangana.ChutiaLocated in the Balaghat district of MP, Chutiya is a village panchayat. There is also a place called State Bank Of India Chutia Shakha (Chutia Branch in Ranchi).DuduDudu is a tehsil and a panchayat samiti in Jaipur, Rajasthan.DaruDaru is a community development block that forms an administrative division of Hazaribagh, Jharkhand.CumbumCumbum is a census town in Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh.GadhaGadha is a large village located in Sabarkantha, Gujarat.ForbesganjForbesganj is both a town and a municipality in the Araria District in the state of Bihar.Tatti KhanaTatti Khana is a town area is located in Hayathnagar Block of Rangareddy district in Telangana.KuttaKutta is a small border town in the Kodagu (Coorg) district of Karnataka. It is also the entry point to the Nagarhole National Park, especially for those coming from Kerala.PanautiPanauti is in Karwi Tehsil and is located in Chitrakoot district of Uttar Pradesh.Lulla NagarLulla Nagar is a chowk in Pune.SingapurSingapur Road Jn. is a junction station near Rayagada in Odisha.Billi JunctionBilli Junction is railway station in Sonebhadra, Uttar Pradesh.LandoraLandora lies in the Karnal district and Rohtak division of Haryana.GandeGande lies in Giridh district of Jharkhand.LailungaLailunga is a village panchayat located in the Raigarh district of Chhattisgarh.Chutad TekaChutad Teka is the name of a city in Mathura district of Uttar Pradesh.VenkatanarasimharajuvaripetaVenkatanarasimharajuvaripeta is a railway station in Andhra Pradesh on the border with Tamil Nadu and has the distinction of having the longest name among all stations on the Indian Railway system. @Skimming .. tag moar pls, thnx.