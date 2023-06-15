Ever tried searching for Suar or Kala Bakra on Google Maps?
Well, if you do, you’ll be surprised to know that they aren’t just names of animals. They’re actually names of places in our beloved India.
And they are not the only ones. We’ve compiled a short list of such rib-ticklingly hilarious names that will make you go LOL!
1. Kala Bakra
Not reserved for the black goats, if you thought that. Kala Bakra is a village that comes under the Bhogpur development block of Jalandhar, Punjab.
2. Suar
Suar is a city and a municipal board in Rampur district in Uttar Pradesh.
3. Bhainsa
Bhainsa is a town in Adilabad district of Telangana.
4. Chutia
Located in the Balaghat district of MP, Chutiya is a village panchayat. There is also a place called State Bank Of India Chutia Shakha (Chutia Branch in Ranchi).
5. Dudu
Dudu is a tehsil and a panchayat samiti in Jaipur, Rajasthan.
6. Daru
Daru is a community development block that forms an administrative division of Hazaribagh, Jharkhand.
7. Cumbum
Cumbum is a census town in Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh.
8. Gadha
Gadha is a large village located in Sabarkantha, Gujarat.
9. Forbesganj
Forbesganj is both a town and a municipality in the Araria District in the state of Bihar.
10. Tatti Khana
Tatti Khana is a town area is located in Hayathnagar Block of Rangareddy district in Telangana.
11. Kutta
Kutta is a small border town in the Kodagu (Coorg) district of Karnataka. It is also the entry point to the Nagarhole National Park, especially for those coming from Kerala.
12. Panauti
Panauti is in Karwi Tehsil and is located in Chitrakoot district of Uttar Pradesh.
13. Lulla Nagar
Lulla Nagar is a chowk in Pune.
14. Singapur
Singapur Road Jn. is a junction station near Rayagada in Odisha.
15. Billi Junction
Billi Junction is railway station in Sonebhadra, Uttar Pradesh.
16. Landora
Landora lies in the Karnal district and Rohtak division of Haryana.
17. Gande
Gande lies in Giridh district of Jharkhand.
18. Lailunga
Lailunga is a village panchayat located in the Raigarh district of Chhattisgarh.
19. Chutad Teka
Chutad Teka is the name of a city in Mathura district of Uttar Pradesh.
20. Venkatanarasimharajuvaripeta
Venkatanarasimharajuvaripeta is a railway station in Andhra Pradesh on the border with Tamil Nadu and has the distinction of having the longest name among all stations on the Indian Railway system.
From Kala Bakra to Tatti Khana, India is full of places like this!
