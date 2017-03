“We launched our sub-brand TaMo as our answer to new technologies, business models and partnerships. ‘Racemo’ is the first innovation from TAMO, and our emotional, unexpected leap to the future. Symbolising the change that is taking place at Tata Motors, ‘Racemo’ is the proving ground of the TAMO family of vehicles and will drive the future of India’s connected generation. From styling and design to driver experience and technology, Racemo is an extension of customers’ personality, a part of their digital ecosystem and will break the ice with a radical new presence and pique the interest in the parent brand,” added Butschek.

