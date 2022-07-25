What's new

Tata successfully delivered indigenously developed Quick Reaction Fighting Vehicle to Indian Army

New Delhi: Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) successfully delivered the indigenously developed Quick Reaction Fighting Vehicle-Medium (QRFV) to the Indian Army on Monday.

“TASL has successfully delivered the QRFV to the Indian Army,” the TASL tweeted.

It further said that the induction of this vehicle will enhance the operational capabilities of the Indian Army in future conflicts.

“The induction of this vehicle developed by TASL would greatly enhance the operational capabilities of the Indian Army in future conflicts,”it added.

Earlier in the day, Minister of Defence for Defence Ajay Bhatt said that the BJP-led government in Centre has taken several policy initiatives in the past few years and brought in reforms to encourage indigenous design, development and manufacture of defence equipment in the country, thereby expanding the production of indigenous defence equipment.

In a written reply to Rajya Sabha, the MoS said that the initiatives taken by the Centre for to encourage the production of indigenous defence equipment have resulted in cutting the the expenditure on defence procurement from foreign sources from 46 percent of the overall expenditure to 36 percent in the last four years -- 2018-19 to 2021-22.

In April, Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane had inducted the first set of QRFV. As per a defence release, the Army Chief had inducted the QRFV, Infantry Protected Mobility Vehicle (IPMV), Ultra Long Range Observation System developed by TASL and Monocoque Hull Multi-Role Mine-Protected Armoured Vehicle developed by Bharat Forge.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1551507914048749569
 

