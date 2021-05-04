What's new

Tata Steel ramps up daily oxygen supply limit to over 1,000 ton

1620183477109.png


On April 28, the company had informed about ramping up the oxygen supply limit to 800 tonne a day from 600 tonne/day earlier from its plants in Jamshedpur and Kalinganagar.

In a tweet, the company said: ''#TataSteel supplied 1000+ tons of Liquid Medical Oxygen yesterday (Monday) and 25,700 tons cumulatively till April end to various states & hospitals.'' Integrated steelmakers are supplying medical oxygen in liquid form to various states amid rising demand for the gas, being used to treat COVID-19 patients.

Steel plants produce oxygen for various steel-making processes, including in the basic oxygen furnace (BoF).
www.dtnext.in

Tata Steel ramps up daily oxygen supply limit to over 1,000 ton

Tata Steel on Tuesday said it has further increased its daily oxygen supply limit to over 1,000 tonne for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.
www.dtnext.in www.dtnext.in
 
On April 28, the company had informed about ramping up the oxygen supply limit to 800 tonne a day from 600 tonne/day earlier from its plants in Jamshedpur and Kalinganagar.

In a tweet, the company said: ''#TataSteel supplied 1000+ tons of Liquid Medical Oxygen yesterday (Monday) and 25,700 tons cumulatively till April end to various states & hospitals.'' Integrated steelmakers are supplying medical oxygen in liquid form to various states amid rising demand for the gas, being used to treat COVID-19 patients.

Steel plants produce oxygen for various steel-making processes, including in the basic oxygen furnace (BoF).
www.dtnext.in

Tata Steel ramps up daily oxygen supply limit to over 1,000 ton

Tata Steel on Tuesday said it has further increased its daily oxygen supply limit to over 1,000 tonne for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.
www.dtnext.in www.dtnext.in
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1389607241318273027
 
