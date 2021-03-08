What's new

TATA Prima manufacturing in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand

The sprawling Adityapur Industrial Area houses 1300 units- including 100 large-scale, 550 small scale and 350 tiny industries which supplies auto-components to Tata Motors. A few important industries that have global presence are Usha Martin Group, RSB Group, Tata Steel Growth Shop(TGS) etc., too situated in this industrial belt, situated in Seraikela-Kharsawan. There are 20 industries, which export its products to the USA, Australia and other European countries.
 
