Tata Power Solar doubles manufacturing capacity of cells, modules at Bengaluru unit

New Delhi: Tata Power Solar, country’s largest integrated solar company and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Power, on Wednesday said it has doubled its manufacturing capacity of cells and modules to 1,100 MW at its Bengaluru facility.
It added that the expansion was a result of increased demand that the company saw for its solar modules, as well as an expected rise in demand due to the government’s Atma Nirbhar Bharat initiative.
“We are happy to expand our production capacity to meet the increased demand for our products. Our 31 years of experience in providing solar products has helped us to maintain a leadership position in both solar manufacturing and EPC services,” said Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power.
The company’s plant in Bengaluru is an integrated cell and module manufacturing facility and has more than 25 years of production experience.
According to the company press release, the firm has expanded its manufacturing capacity of cell from 300 MW to 530 MW and module from 400 MW to 580 MW.
Tata Power Solar is the country’s largest specialised EPC player. The firm added that for the year till December 2020, its revenue was Rs 2,353 crore as per the third quarter audited financials with a pending order book of 10,000 crore as on 1 April 2021.
