"Tata Motors plans to ramp up EV production as demand spikes​

The company sells three electric products -- Nexon EV, Tigor EV and XPRES-T -- in the domestic market. It has also recently unveiled a coupe style SUV which it plans to launch in the next two years.
Tata Motors is looking to ramp up the production of electric vehicles as demand continues to outpace the manufacturing activity by a huge margin, according to a top company official. The Mumbai-based automaker, which led the passenger electric vehicle space in the domestic market in last fiscal year, has been receiving an average of 5,500-6,000 bookings in the past two months for its EV range.
"The acceptance of EVs is there, in the last one-two months, the company has been getting an average of 5,500-6,000 bookings per month, he added.
The company, however, was able to supply just around 3,300-3,400 units last month, Chandra said."
Seeing a lot of these EVs now on the roads.
These are cars but the real revolution took place a few years back when 100000 electric 3 wheelers hit the roads , albeit with older gen batteries.
I had taken a test ride of the nexon ev and tata has done a great job with the built quality and the suspension.
Unfortunately sourcing of the main elements like battery cells, motor and bms is still from abroad.
Is Pakistan also seeing a shift towards evs ?