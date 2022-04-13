What's new

Tata Motors plans to ramp up EV production as demand spikes

satyamev

satyamev

FULL MEMBER
Oct 26, 2021
292
-5
265
Country
India
Location
India

EV production: Tata Motors plans to ramp up EV production as demand spikes - The Economic Times

The company sells three electric products -- Nexon EV, Tigor EV and XPRES-T -- in the domestic market. It has also recently unveiled a coupe style SUV which it plans to launch in the next two years.
m.economictimes.com m.economictimes.com

"Tata Motors plans to ramp up EV production as demand spikes​

Tata Motors is looking to ramp up the production of electric vehicles as demand continues to outpace the manufacturing activity by a huge margin, according to a top company official. The Mumbai-based automaker, which led the passenger electric vehicle space in the domestic market in last fiscal year, has been receiving an average of 5,500-6,000 bookings in the past two months for its EV range."
"The acceptance of EVs is there, in the last one-two months, the company has been getting an average of 5,500-6,000 bookings per month, he added.
The company, however, was able to supply just around 3,300-3,400 units last month, Chandra said."

Seeing a lot of these EVs now on the roads.
These are cars but the real revolution took place a few years back when 100000 electric 3 wheelers hit the roads , albeit with older gen batteries.

I had taken a test ride of the nexon ev and tata has done a great job with the built quality and the suspension.
Unfortunately sourcing of the main elements like battery cells, motor and bms is still from abroad.

Is Pakistan also seeing a shift towards evs ?
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

S
Tata Motors declares investment of ₹28,900 crores($4 billion)
Replies
0
Views
382
safari2021
S
S
Tata Nexon EV crosses 4,000 unit sales milestone
2
Replies
23
Views
1K
Dark1
D
P
Ford to come back into India as an electric vehicle manufacturer thanks to Indian Govt pli scheme
Replies
4
Views
309
Sudarshan
Sudarshan
A
Indian Oil To Set Up 10,000 EV Charging Stations Across The Country In Next Three Years
Replies
9
Views
389
Dungeness
Dungeness
S
Indian EV industry records INR 25,045 crore($3.2 billion) investments in last seven months
Replies
0
Views
288
safari2021
S

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom