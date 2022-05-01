Tata Motors introduces Avinya, an electric car based on Pure EV architecture

All-New Tata Avinya EV Concept Breaks Cover The all-new three-row electric SUV concept also debuts the company's brand new 'Born Electric' platform and the production-spec model is expected to hit the road in 2025.

Tata Motors has taken the wraps off its all-new Avinya electric SUV concept which also debuts the company's brand new 'Gen 3' platform. As we already know, the new 'Pure EV Gen 3' platform will see a range of multiple EV body styles, primarily including SUVs and crossovers, and the first production-spec version is expected to hit the road in 2025. The Tata Avinya concept also debuts TPEML's new brand logo where the LED bar runs the width of the model both at the front and rear, with 'T' in the centre. The name 'Avinya' in sanskrit means innovation and the idea is to offer a bunch of segment-first tech and elements in this new EV. The concept also hints at Tata Motors' new design language for its EV brand- Tata Passenger Electric Mobility (TPEML).The concept also hints at Tata Motors' new design language for its EV brand.In terms of dimensions, the concept is quite like the Tata Harrier currently but the stling is far fancier. In terms of design, the new concept looks quite quirky and has a blend of SUV and MPV body styles, just like we recently saw on the Audi Urbansphere concept. In fact, just like Audi, even Tata Motors has a three-platform strategy to cover all segments in the EV space by 2030. The new design also liberates a cavernous cabin, courtesy the long wheelbase and flat floor pan, possible only in EVs given the absence on a combustion engine. The Tata Avinya concept measures at 4300 mm in length and this is expected to vary slightly on the production-spec models that will be based on the same platform and design language.The Tata Avinya concept measures at 4300 mm in length.Tata Motors has also emphasised quite a bit on the interior of the new concept you get a proper lounge like ambience on the inside. The production-spec model is expected to come with a bucketload of modern creature comforts and tech, autonomous features and an elaborated connectivity suit. The concept also features butterfly doors which we don't expect to be offered in the production model while the panoramic roof will likely make it to the production model we will see in 2025.The production-spec model is expected to come with a bucketload of modern creature comforts and tech, autonomous features and an elaborated connectivity suit.Moreover, Tata Motors is upping the ante in the tech department with the Avinya concept giving it an accurate and responsive voice command interface for infotainemnt purposes instead of touchscreen interface. And it also has speakers attached to the headrests of seats for a more acoustic and personalised feedback.The new Tata Avinya concept looks quite quirky and has a blend of SUV and MPV body styles.Technical details of the production-spec model is still sparse but we know that it will be based on the Pure EV Gen 3 technology and will have a drive range of over 500 km, with a charge time of arounf 30 minutes using a DC fast charger.