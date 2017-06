I dont think its a threat at all reason being the only thing that can be a threat for Pakistan is sharing source codes of avionics ... IF India go ahead with this deal then it will be different machine with different avionics and I doubt that source codes will be shared ... furthermore, production in 2021 and 2022 is a big dream and near to impossible ...



It will take atleast 3 to 4 years to finalize the negotitaions (on fast track basis) then there will be transfer of production line another 2 to three years ... then there will be customization as per Indian need another 2 to 3 years ... so even at the best possible time frame no machine is coming untill 2024 and then further 2 years for training and induction ...



By that point of Pakistan would have been inducting fifth generation and thunder would have gone for MLU and hence would have replaced F16 as front line fighter in fourth generation cateogry ...

Click to expand...