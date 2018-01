Russia’s TASS News Agency reported that Russia has started delivering its S-400 surface-to-air missile systems to China under the terms of a contract signed in 2014.The TASS news agency cited an unnamed source in the Russian military-industrial complex as saying that Russia has begun delivering S-400 surface-to-air missile (SAM) systems to China.“The contract was launched, the first regimental batch sent to China,” said the source.According to the source, the batch of new S-400 includes a command post, a radar station, power and auxiliary equipment, spare parts, tools, accessories and other elements of the system.The contract signed with China does not provide for either the transfer of technology or the licensed production of these systems.The S-400 anti-aircraft system is designed to engage aerodynamic targets at a range of up to 400km and ballistic missiles up to 60km away. The system can use at least four interceptor missile types suited to different targets. An S-400 unit can engage up to 36 targets simultaneously.