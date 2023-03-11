What's new

TASS: China opposed selfish geopolitical rivalry in the Middle East

TASS: China opposed selfish geopolitical rivalry in the Middle East


MARCH 11, 2023
MARCH 11, 2023

“PRC respects the status of the owner, which belongs to the states of the Middle East, and is against the fact that geopolitical rivalry is carried out there,” the department said.

The ministry noted that China will not engage in policies aimed at satisfying the interests of a narrow group of privileged individuals, since the country believes that the future of the Middle East should be in the hands of the Middle Eastern countries.

It is noted that China is ready to help the countries of the Middle East in ensuring security and stability in the region, as well as its development and prosperity.

TASS: China opposed selfish geopolitical rivalry in the Middle East

The Chinese Foreign Ministry opposed the selfish transformation of the Middle East into a platform for geopolitical rivalry.
