Tasnuva Anan Shishir first transgender news presenter in Bangladesh

PLEASE NO RUDE COMMENTS.

She is due to appear as a news presenter on Boishakhi TV on 8 March.





Source

In the year of the golden jubilee of independence, the country is going to gain one more achievement on its way forward.Tasnuva Anan Shishir, a transgender woman, will present the news on a private television channel – in a first for the country. She is due to appear as a news presenter on Boishakhi TV on 8 March.The authorities of the private TV channel came up with this maiden initiative to mark International Women's Day, on 8 March, alongside the celebration of the 50th anniversary of independence.The channel has also appointed a transgender woman in the entertainment department, who stars a drama named "Chapabaz" to be aired on the same day.Boishakhi TV's Deputy Managing Director and Chief Editor Tipu Alam Milon said, "We often take initiatives from our responsibilities to the society, country and people of all walks of life that will inspire people."Giving an example, Dulal said the responsibility of the news desk is handed over to the women employees of the institution every year on women's day."This time, on the eve of Women's Day, we believe that this initiative and effort to connect potential, talented people from among the neglected transgender people in our news and dramas will change the attitude in the society and encourage everyone else to come forward," he added.Tasnuva said, "It is a great achievement for me to be able to break gender discrimination or with traditional customs in the year of the golden jubilee of independence.""I believe that anyone can reach their desired goal on their own merits," she said expressing gratitude to Boishakhi TV channel.