Tasneem Haider's allegations: Scotland Yard summons witnesses next week

1670252885738.png




Print
LONDON: British investigative agency Scotland Yard has summoned witnesses next week to investigate the allegations levelled by Tasneem Haider Shah, claimed to be PML-N’s spokesperson in London, against Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz, ARY News reported on Sunday, quoting Haider’s lawyer.
According to details, Scotland Yard has started investigation after Tasneem Haider Shah filed application against Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz, accusing PML-N leadership of being involved in murder of senior journalist Arshad Sharif and attack on former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

In a statement, Haider’s lawyer – Mahtab Anwar Aziz – noted that the British investigative agency has summoned witnesses next week to probe the matter. “The agency is carefully examining the evidence”, he said, adding that Yard’s investigation officer (IO) would interview the witnesses.
Mahtab Anwar Aziz pointed that the PML-N leadership have kept silent on the allegations levelled by his client. He also refuted ‘fake news’ regarding the stopping of proceedings by Scotland Yard on Tasneem Haider’s request.
Read more: ‘Tasneem Haider included in probe into Imran Khan attack’
It is pertinent to mention here that Tasneem Haider Shah had levelled serious allegations against PML-N top leadership, claiming that the assassination plots against Imran Khan and slain senior journalist Arshad Sharif were prepared in London.
While addressing a press conference in London today, he claimed that he held three meetings with PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif at Hussain Nawaz’s office in London. “I am associated with the PML-N for the last 20 years. I was summoned for the meeting to prepare a plot to assassinate Imran Khan and Arshad Sharif.”
Shah claimed that he is ready to record his testimony before the investigation institutions of Pakistan. He added that Nawaz Sharif had asked him to start working on the plan after Maryam Nawaz reaches London.
He revealed that PML-N was also aware of the journalist’s location in Kenya and he was told that Arshad Sharif will be assassinated in Kenya.

UK is a paradise for money launderers, oligarchs, corrupt leaders of 3rd world countries,

What makes you think they will convict/punish Sharif mafia?

example: Altaf Hussain
 

