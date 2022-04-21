What's new

Tariq Fatimi Portfolio Taken Back by Imported Government After Appointing Him Special Assistant on Foreign Affairs Just a Day Ago

Areesh

Areesh

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 30, 2010
41,199
-1
87,743
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday withdrew the foreign affairs portfolio from Tariq Fatemi a day after appointing him as his special assistant on foreign affairs.

According to a Cabinet Division notification, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, Fatemi will continue to serve as a special assistant to the prime minister (SAPM) without a portfolio and has been granted the additional status of a minister of state.

www.dawn.com

PM Shehbaz withdraws foreign affairs portfolio from Tariq Fatemi

Fatemi remains PM's special assistant and has now been granted status of minister of state but no portfolio has been assigned.
www.dawn.com
 
Foxtrot Alpha

Foxtrot Alpha

STAFF
Aug 19, 2012
9,969
131
20,171
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Areesh said:
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday withdrew the foreign affairs portfolio from Tariq Fatemi a day after appointing him as his special assistant on foreign affairs.

According to a Cabinet Division notification, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, Fatemi will continue to serve as a special assistant to the prime minister (SAPM) without a portfolio and has been granted the additional status of a minister of state.

www.dawn.com

PM Shehbaz withdraws foreign affairs portfolio from Tariq Fatemi

Fatemi remains PM's special assistant and has now been granted status of minister of state but no portfolio has been assigned.
www.dawn.com
Click to expand...
All lot of pressure of new Govt, from Khan as well as other stake holders.....

Pashteen gang asked for their share in ministry but were turned away and now this, following huge backlash from public and certain quarters.....
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 8, Members: 6, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Dalit
Allies ‘not pleased’ as new cabinet sworn in
Replies
9
Views
225
Black.Mamba
Black.Mamba
HAIDER
I don't think PPP will take ministries in new federal cabinet: Zardari
Replies
13
Views
284
ziaulislam
ziaulislam
S
New Cabinet takes oath
2 3 4 5 6 7
Replies
92
Views
1K
PakFactor
PakFactor
muhammadhafeezmalik
IHC stays appointment of 91 law officers made by minister hours after assuming charge
Replies
3
Views
181
Riz
Riz
ghazi52
Afghan Taliban deny replacing Prime Minister Mullah Hasan Akhund
Replies
0
Views
157
ghazi52
ghazi52

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom