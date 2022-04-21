Tariq Fatimi Portfolio Taken Back by Imported Government After Appointing Him Special Assistant on Foreign Affairs Just a Day Ago

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday withdrew the foreign affairs portfolio from Tariq Fatemi a day after appointing him as his special assistant on foreign affairs.
According to a Cabinet Division notification, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, Fatemi will continue to serve as a special assistant to the prime minister (SAPM) without a portfolio and has been granted the additional status of a minister of state.
According to a Cabinet Division notification, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, Fatemi will continue to serve as a special assistant to the prime minister (SAPM) without a portfolio and has been granted the additional status of a minister of state.
PM Shehbaz withdraws foreign affairs portfolio from Tariq Fatemi
Fatemi remains PM's special assistant and has now been granted status of minister of state but no portfolio has been assigned.
www.dawn.com