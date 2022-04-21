Tariq Fatimi Portfolio Taken Back by Imported Government After Appointing Him Special Assistant on Foreign Affairs Just a Day Ago

Areesh said:



According to a Cabinet Division notification, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, Fatemi will continue to serve as a special assistant to the prime minister (SAPM) without a portfolio and has been granted the additional status of a minister of state.



All lot of pressure of new Govt, from Khan as well as other stake holders.....Pashteen gang asked for their share in ministry but were turned away and now this, following huge backlash from public and certain quarters.....