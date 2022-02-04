Tarin asks China to invest in Pakistan’s SEZs The Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin on Thursday asked China to invest in Pakistan’s Special Economic Zones (SEZs).Train said that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to Ch

The Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin on Thursday asked China to invest in Pakistan’s Special Economic Zones (SEZs).Train said that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to China is important both politically and economically.The minister also said that the IMF has approved Pakistan’s economic strategy and the approval of the $1 billion sixth tranche by the international fund will bring economic stability in the country.Prime Minister Imran Khan is currently on a three day visit to China to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping with a list of measures aimed at seeking China’s support in stabilisation of Pakistan’s ailing economy.Economic agenda is expected to be at top of Khan’s priorities as Khan would sit down with the political elite of China.