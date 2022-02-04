What's new

Tarin asks China to invest in Pakistan’s SEZs

hydrabadi_arab

Jul 31, 2015
The Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin on Thursday asked China to invest in Pakistan’s Special Economic Zones (SEZs).
Train said that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to China is important both politically and economically.

“China is establishing its industry in other countries so we will request Beijing to relocate its industry to Pakistan. Our special economic zones are ready and if China invests in these zones then it would be a win-win situation, ” he said.

He also said that the prime minister will ask China to help in Pakistan’s Agriculture Transformation Plan. “Agriculture is very important for us and our economy depends on agriculture growth, ” he added.

The minister also said that the IMF has approved Pakistan’s economic strategy and the approval of the $1 billion sixth tranche by the international fund will bring economic stability in the country.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is currently on a three day visit to China to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping with a list of measures aimed at seeking China’s support in stabilisation of Pakistan’s ailing economy.
Economic agenda is expected to be at top of Khan’s priorities as Khan would sit down with the political elite of China.
wali87

wali87

Jun 22, 2007
The PM has now taken the begging bowl to China. Highly unlikely that the Chinese would help, since This government has already backstabbed China and shared all details of CPEC with IMF. Something which the Chinese categorically requested Pakistanis not to Do.
 
This is right kind of begging. Shift your industries to Pakistan to take advantage of young cheap labour.
 
