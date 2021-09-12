What's new

'Targets in Israel' in Case of Armed Conflict

Iranian Daily Publishes Map of 'Targets in Israel' Tehran Could Strike in Case of Armed Conflict
Tehran has often warned Tel Aviv not to carry out a strike against the Islamic Republic - an option Israel has reportedly mulled in the light of ongoing diplomatic efforts in Vienna to revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), otherwise known as the Iran nuclear deal, that would result in the lifting of sanctions from Tehran.
Iranian daily newspaper, Tehran Times, has published a map of Israel covered in red dots presumably representing sites that might be targeted by Iran should Israel launch a pre-emptive attack. Shown on the front page of the latest edition of the newspaper, the map marks dozens of locations in Israel and is followed by a headline which simply reads, "Just One Wrong Move!"
Screengrab of Tehran Times' front page of the 14108 issue from 15 December, 2021
1639665021501.png
 
Why were those targets not hit when they blew up ur nuclear reactors or kill ur top nuclear scientist?!
 
Lack of targets in the Golan Heights shows how unprofessional the people that made this map are.
 
