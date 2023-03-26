Targeted for Political Activism: A Doctor's Abduction and Her Son's Account of the Ordeal

Reichsmarschall
Just spoke with dr @talhakareem11 who relates this story: on Friday night, a little after iftar police show up at his mother's clinic with detection orders for his mother (mpo) from there she is taken and detained in a dar ul aman facility along with others. They are only told
That the dc multan has issued detention orders. After running around and being stonewalled he and his father finally get an audience with the dc the next day, well into the afternoon, and he says she has been detained for 30 days under MPO. However he then reportedly says that
If dr talha and his father were to sign am affidavit that she will not engage in political activities on Saturday (that is, if she says she will not attent the lahore pti rally) they will reduce detention to one day. At this point his mother, also a doctor, has been transferred
To Central jail and they have not been able to contact her in any way. They sign the affidavit and her release orders are issued. Of course the usual 'person in charge not available' nonsense continues for another several hours and then she is released late last night. So these
Are the last ditch desperate tactics of a govt facing political defeat. Talha kareem stands by his story.
I have also seen the detention order, which is with talha
Detention order and affidavit
