Targeted campaign against the army should stop.

It's really unfortunate to see staunch supporters turning against the armed forces. What has transpired over the last few weeks was unfortunate, however it does not in any capacity justify army bashing.



There will be numerous IK and populist leaders, they will come and go. Politicians will build their own narrative and naïve people will buy them. However the weakening of the institution will ultimately be a loss of all Pakistanis. The establishment has a role in politics but when you have people along the lines of zardari, ali wazir etc you need someone to keep the state in one piece.



When I used to reiterate back in 2018 PTI was formed and supported by the establishment people used to mock me and laugh at this outrageous idea. From today's perspective it is true PTI survived because of the establishment support, and when they became neutral the party came down crumbling. The same people who supported the establishment are now openly defaming and targeting the armed institution playing into the hands of the enemy. After all there must be a reason as to why Mr niazi lost. People asking the army to openly support IK? For what exactly?



PTI took the one-page for granted & mistook themselves as the chosen one. Hamaray ilawa koi option nahi was a misconception that should never have been harboured. The establishment giveth, they taketh away. Some lessons are learned the hard way. PMLN knows this, PTI did not. Because PTI alienated its own allies & its own legislators by letting incompetent persons run federal ministries and provincial governments. Democracy requires reconciliation and accomodations, Not bullying and muscling your way through the system. It just doesnt work like that.



Populism of the Islamo-nationalism anti-saamraj anti-US qaumi ghairat kind is all lit and sexy but only when you are in opposition. Not when you are in power with more than a dozen cabinet members with an American or UK nationality. Which explains why outside of the PTI, hardened supporter core nobody is really buying the shit about the 'letter' (which basically is just a diplomatic memo of a diplomat on verge of retirement,possibly looking for a post retirement gig- babus know how to do it).



He invited Donald Lu as chief guest a week later.



I am 100% sure if there was indeed a conspiracy against IK, army would have acted because they brought him to power.



How a few individuals have alienated millions of patriotic Pakistanis and sowed seeds of distrust about the loyalty of our armed forces should have us all worried. Our nation and soldiers deserve better.



I am not saying army shouldn't be criticised, but people should stop looking at things from a certain lens. We will always be a slave to the west when we are dependent on their financial institutions and staunch allies( SA, UAE, QT) and with the US aligning more with India and countries invading smaller nation should have us all worried. These politicians won't come to our aid when the enemy attacks. So please refrain from prejudiced anti bajwa and anti army speech. It's not worth it to defame the entire institution just because he lost PMship.



All of us deserve better but changing the system requires time and dedication. Ripping the institutions apart will ultimately be our loss, Punjab police is an example of a politicised institution. Pakistan and institution comes first, not power hungry men.