What's new

Target killing in Karachi - Sunni Tehreek worker shot dead

PakAlp

PakAlp

FULL MEMBER
Sep 27, 2007
1,942
1
3,067
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Is this the start of target killings yet again? Back in the 1990s all leadership of Sunni Tehreek were assassinated in a bomb blast.
Will the state name the culprits?

www.thenews.com.pk

Sunni Tehreek worker shot dead

A worker of the Sunni Tehreek was shot dead in an act of targeted killing in New Karachi on Saturday night.After getting information, Bilal Colony police and rescuers reached the crime scene and...
www.thenews.com.pk www.thenews.com.pk

www.dawn.com

ST activist gunned down in ‘targeted attack’

KARACHI: An activist of the Sunni Tehreek was gunned down in what his party described as an incident of targeted...
www.dawn.com
 
AZMwi

AZMwi

FULL MEMBER
Apr 17, 2021
731
0
1,046
Country
Pakistan
Location
Australia
Sunni tehreek leadership has always been the prime target of these target killings. 50+ prominent sunni leaders from all across the country were killed in the karachi bomb blast several years back. they have openly declared the ttp a fitnah and issued a fatwa against suicide bomb attacks. for that they have payed a very high price
 
Sainthood 101

Sainthood 101

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 24, 2021
6,100
-2
7,943
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
ST was in frontlines against Wahabi terrorism that gripped the nation from the late 2000s to mid-2000s - so if someone is targeting them my guess is TTP affiliates
 
PakAlp

PakAlp

FULL MEMBER
Sep 27, 2007
1,942
1
3,067
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
AZMwi said:
Sunni tehreek leadership has always been the prime target of these target killings. 50+ prominent sunni leaders from all across the country were killed in the karachi bomb blast several years back. they have openly declared the ttp a fitnah and issued a fatwa against suicide bomb attacks. for that they have payed a very high price
Click to expand...
Siphai e Sahaba, one of the biggest terrorist organisation funded by certain elements are behind this, Lashkar Jangvi, Jaisha e Muhammad is their sister organisation. TTP has become the father organisation. Yes the bomb and assassination finished off ST leadership and made ST become extreme. It was the state responsibility to defend them but they didn't bother, then Masjids were over taken by terrorists but state laughed at them.

Might is right in Pakistan.
 
SQ8

SQ8

ADVISORS
Mar 28, 2009
37,866
480
84,069
Country
United States
Location
United States
PakAlp said:
Siphai e Sahaba, one of the biggest terrorist organisation funded by certain elements are behind this, Lashkar Jangvi, Jaisha e Muhammad is their sister organisation. TTP has become the father organisation. Yes the bomb and assassination finished off ST leadership and made ST become extreme. It was the state responsibility to defend them but they didn't bother, then Masjids were over taken by terrorists but state laughed at them.

Might is right in Pakistan.
Click to expand...
There is a state? :o:
 
PakAlp

PakAlp

FULL MEMBER
Sep 27, 2007
1,942
1
3,067
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Sainthood 101 said:
ST was in frontlines against Wahabi terrorism that gripped the nation from the late 2000s to mid-2000s - so if someone is targeting them my guess is TTP affiliates
Click to expand...
Its SSP, ASWJ, LJ, JM and TTP network. Without a doubt ST stood against wahabi terrorism but they lost all their leadership, then went aggressive in their nature. Its sad how the state doesn't help if your peaceful. People mock Mqm etc but they also faced similar situation and then went full on militant to counter these groups.

The state needs to stop support to all armed groups, stop playing dirty politics by provoking people, declare no party is allowed armed groups, mafias, gullu butts, this will atleast stop the killings, bombs, target killings.

SQ8 said:
There is a state? :o:
Click to expand...
What else can I say? The reality is what your saying but am praying as a nation/state we should decide no type of militancy, violence is acceptable. People will continue to argue, hate but this killing must stop. No government/military organisation is allowed to fund/support any militias.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

S
Blast kills more than 50 at Kabul mosque, its leader says
2
Replies
16
Views
380
Menace2Society
Menace2Society
JackTheRipper
TTP mastermind Mufti Khalid killed in Afghanistan: sources
2
Replies
29
Views
1K
Bossman
B
JackTheRipper
Bomb Blast in Afghanistan on 29-04-2022 !!!!
Replies
5
Views
229
Huffal
Huffal
chinasun
Two killed in suicide bombing targeting Chinese nationals in southwest Pakistan
4 5 6 7 8 9
Replies
131
Views
6K
Pak Nationalist
Pak Nationalist
Muhammed45
Shireen Abu Akleh: Al Jazeera journalist shot dead in West Bank
2 3 4
Replies
51
Views
1K
Beny Karachun
Beny Karachun

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom