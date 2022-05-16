Target killing in Karachi - Sunni Tehreek worker shot dead

Is this the start of target killings yet again? Back in the 1990s all leadership of Sunni Tehreek were assassinated in a bomb blast.
Will the state name the culprits?
Will the state name the culprits?
Sunni Tehreek worker shot dead
A worker of the Sunni Tehreek was shot dead in an act of targeted killing in New Karachi on Saturday night.After getting information, Bilal Colony police and rescuers reached the crime scene and...
www.thenews.com.pk
ST activist gunned down in ‘targeted attack’
KARACHI: An activist of the Sunni Tehreek was gunned down in what his party described as an incident of targeted...
www.dawn.com