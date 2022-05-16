Target killing in Karachi - Sunni Tehreek worker shot dead

Sainthood 101 said: ST was in frontlines against Wahabi terrorism that gripped the nation from the late 2000s to mid-2000s - so if someone is targeting them my guess is TTP affiliates Click to expand...

Its SSP, ASWJ, LJ, JM and TTP network. Without a doubt ST stood against wahabi terrorism but they lost all their leadership, then went aggressive in their nature. Its sad how the state doesn't help if your peaceful. People mock Mqm etc but they also faced similar situation and then went full on militant to counter these groups.The state needs to stop support to all armed groups, stop playing dirty politics by provoking people, declare no party is allowed armed groups, mafias, gullu butts, this will atleast stop the killings, bombs, target killings.What else can I say? The reality is what your saying but am praying as a nation/state we should decide no type of militancy, violence is acceptable. People will continue to argue, hate but this killing must stop. No government/military organisation is allowed to fund/support any militias.