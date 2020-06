‘Target killer’ involved in over 100 murders arrested in Karachi

He maintained that Shakeel was an important member of MQM-L’s ‘death squad’, adding that he was running a group of target killers in Karachi. The police officer said that his group comprised 32 target killers.

During the initial investigations, Shakeel alias ‘Haddi’ confessed to over 100 killings on the orders of MQM’s leadership, Irfan Bahadur added.

The MQM-L target killer confessed that he had killed Sub Inspector Aleem Shah and a police constable Rana Sohail in 2011, Qatar Hospital’s MLO Dr Muhammad Irfan, dozens of ANP workers and leaders.