Target forex reserve

This is a grand heist in progress. BAL thugs are definitely in on this. Why on Earth would it be necessary to borrow money directly from the reserve? Orion can lend money in BDT and import necessary equipment/services through L/Cs, as is the standard practice.



Orion mofos should have their own assets mortgaged against any loans.



Govt is already cutting down on future coal-fired plants so this project is likely to get ditched down the track.



Hope the intiative fails.