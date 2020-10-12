What's new

Tarek Fateh fights the sanghis lol

In a way it's a good thing that Imran Khan coming to power coincided with the fascists coming to power in India.

It has left a lot less room for the usual 'cake eaters/leftists' in Pakistan to use India as a 'shining example of pluralistic democracy' that Pakistan should emulate or, as they actually wish, merge into.

And when they do try, they twist themselves into knots.
 
As per our understanding (Zero-sum & Inversely proportional) it needs to be like this:
  • When Pak is trying to reach the condition of Kemal, India should be approaching the condition of Zeval
  • When Pak is approaching the level of Zeval, India should be trying to reach the condition of Kemal




 
"Pakistan evil, ISI spread terrorism".
"Now let's talk about Indian hero Ghandi"





"Oi Bakwas bandh kar, age hai teri vari"
 
Barriers have been erected all around them as they earnestly wished and tried it to be like this....
Why doesn't he move to a Muslim ghetto in India instead of being on a dole in Canada????
 
Tarek Fatah: watch me as I shamelessly devote the best years of my life to pleasing my ideological masters in Delhi and supporting their national interests despite their blatant islamophobia, and validating their every aggression against Pakistan, only to have them do the psycho saffron sword dance the minute I actually ask them to rationally consider some of my well-informed and well-intended personal opinions.

Sheikh Abdullah: hold my beer...
 
