Maula Jatt said: Can you please edit it out? - A- I don't even think he was a punjabi, seems to be a proper Pajeet, we don't know his historical origins Click to expand...

He always reminded me of an educated Mohajir, a typical Kayastha convert to Islam. He could easily be some Shrivastava or Verma or Mathur saab from India. But I won't dispute his claim of being a Punjabi, unless someone can provide evidence to the contrary.