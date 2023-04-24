What's new

Tarek Fatah Dead & Confirmed

iamnobody

iamnobody

FULL MEMBER
Feb 28, 2023
592
-3
402
Country
India
Location
India
Screenshot_2023-04-24-19-48-16-511-edit_com.android.chrome.jpg

www.ndtv.com

Renowned Pakistani-Canadian Writer Tarek Fatah Dies At 73

His daughter Natasha Fatah confirmed the news of his death in a Twitter post.
www.ndtv.com www.ndtv.com

RIP Sher E Punjab!
 
Maula Jatt

Maula Jatt

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 24, 2021
9,733
14
14,332
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
iamnobody said:
RIP Sher E Punjab!
Click to expand...
@waz @Jango @LeGenD

Can you please edit it out? - A- I don't even think he was a punjabi, seems to be a proper Pajeet, we don't know his historical origins

B- it's mad disrespectful towards Punjabi people that a 5'4 fat traitorous little midget is now sher-e-punjab LMAO
20230424_120601.jpg

How many Punjabis were living in 1949 Karachi.... (Although it's entirely possible that he wasn't a Pakistani to begin with and all of it is made up I wouldn't be surprised)
- never heard him holding a conversation in Punjabi
- never mentioned his peoples original city or village or even his clan (Punjabis living in Sindh for almost century know both, hell even the east African folks - but this guy didn't)
- So why is he considered a Punjabi man just cause he said so
If I say I am African American, would you believe me just because I say so?

B- how TF does he became a sher-e-punjab
Even his daughter was saying that alongside son of Hindustan shit

I mean dude 🤦‍♂️
 
Last edited:
Paitoo

Paitoo

FULL MEMBER
Sep 8, 2021
1,731
4
3,487
Country
India
Location
India
Maula Jatt said:
Can you please edit it out? - A- I don't even think he was a punjabi, seems to be a proper Pajeet, we don't know his historical origins
Click to expand...
He always reminded me of an educated Mohajir, a typical Kayastha convert to Islam. He could easily be some Shrivastava or Verma or Mathur saab from India. But I won't dispute his claim of being a Punjabi, unless someone can provide evidence to the contrary.
 
CallSignMaverick

CallSignMaverick

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Mar 12, 2023
67
0
24
Country
India
Location
India
Maula Jatt said:
@waz @Jango @LeGenD

Can you please edit it out? - A- I don't even think he was a punjabi, seems to be a proper Pajeet, we don't know his historical origins

B- it's mad disrespectful towards Punjabi people that a 5'4 fat traitorous little midget is now sher-e-punjab LMAO
Click to expand...
Off Topic: Pajeet itself is a slur for Punjabis, guess who's names end with "Jeet" and are called "Paji".
 
Sayfullah

Sayfullah

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 10, 2020
2,570
8
4,846
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
The murtad pig died on Eid. His family kept it hidden for a couple days.
He was miserable in this world and will be miserable in the next.
May he burn in hell.
 
DESERT FIGHTER

DESERT FIGHTER

ELITE MEMBER
Jan 1, 2010
46,703
95
90,623
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Maula Jatt said:
@waz @Jango @LeGenD

Can you please edit it out? - A- I don't even think he was a punjabi, seems to be a proper Pajeet, we don't know his historical origins

B- it's mad disrespectful towards Punjabi people that a 5'4 fat traitorous little midget is now sher-e-punjab LMAO
Click to expand...
Actually the man has changed several fathers.
Was a hypocrite and piece of trash.

May Almighty still have mercy on him.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 15, Members: 6, Guests: 9)

Similar threads

Neelo
The Curious Case of Tarek Fatah
2
Replies
18
Views
592
Mirzali Khan
Mirzali Khan
S
Hall of Shame : Tarek Fatah; Tahir Gora; Hussain Haqqani et al
2
Replies
16
Views
1K
SaadH
S
S
Tarek Fatah on Indian PsyOps Payroll
Replies
6
Views
487
SkyWolf
S
Zornix
Indian Gas Station Worker Shot Dead in the US
2
Replies
16
Views
642
Azadkashmir
Azadkashmir
Windjammer
One Dead Many Injured in Fratricide at Kolkota Museum
Replies
0
Views
338
Windjammer
Windjammer

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom