Tareen meets Aleem, likely to announce new political party in 72 hrs

Sources say Tareen will soon hold a press conference along with politicians who distanced themselves from the PTI
The country's political landscape took a significant turn on Monday as disgruntled Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Tareen paid a visit to ex-PTI leader Abdul Aleem Khan's residence.

Express News reported that the meeting took place after Aleem extended an invitation for lunch to Tareen and his supporters. The gathering was attended by current and former personalities affiliated with the PTI.

Prominent politicians, including Ishaq Khakwani, former Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Aun Chaudhry, Shoaib Siddiqui, and Saeed Akbar Nawani, were present on this occasion.

According to sources, Tareen is expected to hold a press conference with key political leaders in the next 72 hours during which he is likely to announce the formation of a new political party.

Read more: PTI faces existential threat as more leaders quit

The press conference will be attended by politicians who distanced themselves from PTI, along with Tareen. The sources further revealed that Tareen will soon submit an application for the registration of the new party at the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Sources said that important political families of Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Muzaffargarh, Vehari, Lodhran, and Multan are also likely to join the new party. Tareen is known to wield influence over important leaders from Karachi, interior Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (K-P), and Balochistan.

PTI, a former ruling party, has been under fire after protestors allegedly belonging to the PTI vandalised public and state properties and attacked the Pakistan Army's General Headquarters GHQ) in Rawalpindi as well as the Lahore Corps Commander’s residence on May 9.

Read: No respite for PTI leaders as crackdown continues

The attack occurred hours after the paramilitary Rangers arrested PTI chief Imran Khan from the Islamabad High Court premises in the Al-Qadir Trust corruption case – later retitled as the £190 million National Crime Agency scandal – on the orders of the National Accountability Bureau.

The rioting was followed by a harsh crackdown against the former ruling party leaders and workers that still continues.

Several party leaders and lawmakers — including Shireen Mazari, Aamir Kiani, Amin Aslam, Mahmood Moulvi, Aftab Siddiqui, Fayyazul Hassan Chohan, Maleeka Bokhari, Jamshed Cheema, Musarrat Jamshed Cheema have announced quitting the PTI.

The army termed the events of May 9 a “dark chapter” and announced its intent to try the protesters under relevant laws, including two military laws — the Pakistan Army Act and Official Secrets Act.

The decision was backed by the National Security Committee (NSC) – the country’s top security panel. It was approved by the federal cabinet wherein it was decided that the protesters who ransacked and vandalised military installations on May 9 would be tried under the Army Act and the Official Secrets Act.
This is Pakistani politics.
Jahangir Tahreen and Aleem Khan have been waiting for years to find a chance to start their own party. They already have 20odd MPAs with them. They will probably try to take 30 MNA seats in Punjab, and form government with PmlN, PPP, JUI, Pmlq, Mqm.
 
This country is gonna stay the same
Bol News is back on cables with a massive anti-PTI rhetoric. I don’t really care for any BOL or ARY or any news channel or as to who their loyalties are with, but seeing that anyone who raises their voice against the evil is quickly forced not only to shut up, but to change sides and side with evil. I never thought I would see Asad Umar leave PTI.

My point is that Imran Khan is going to die, either by assassination, or by old age, and this country is going to just stay the same. 10 years from now, Lahore will be hitting 60 degrees in summers, Maryam Nawaz will be our Prime Minister, Nawaz Sharif will be her chief advisor.
Poor people will be forced to stand outside and throw rosepetals on her car whenever she will exit her Jati Umra or PM house. We will also be forced to give her our properties. Rana Sanaullah will be minister of assassination; his job will be to kill anyone who says, texts, emails or just handwrites any negative word with Maryam’s name. Bilawal will stay foreign minister for the next two administrations and will probably be 200kg at that time. And don’t forget our upcoming president: Maulana Fazlu.

Dear Pakistan. Keep sleeping. It’s completely normal for politics to be a career instead of a public service platform. It’s okay to enter bureaucracy to make money under the table. It’s okay to not pay taxes.

It’s okay to lie, cheat and do your whole business based on malpractice, theft, because money is the most important thing. Who said we need to fix ourselves to fix this country, let’s stay this way and let the wicked rule, because after all, they are our representatives.

And our kids, they can grow up with these leaders if we could grow up under Musharraf and Zardari. Everything is gonna be just fine.

https://www.reddit.com/r/pakistan/comments/13u5ypr
 
It is so interesting when you compare the thought processes of those in the high offices, to the feelings of the people on ground.

I happened to visit Karachi few weeks after Mustafa Kamal was brought back and was crowned to lead a new party. This situation was same, every other day a new (previously well know political figure of MQM) would join his party. Kamal was provided Rangers guard and would travel in their security. Few days later, he called for a jalsa; and Karachi people didn't even give a shit.
I talked to my cousin when in Karachi. His reply was funny, "you know he started under the protection of army, but the jalsa didn't go well. Is liyaay uss ki hawa naheen bun skee".

Similarly, on the eve of murder of Murtaza Bhutto, everyone in Karachi knew what had happened and who did it.
 
This country is gonna stay the same
Bol News is back on cables with a massive anti-PTI rhetoric. I don’t really care for any BOL or ARY or any news channel or as to who their loyalties are with, but seeing that anyone who raises their voice against the evil is quickly forced not only to shut up, but to change sides and side with evil. I never thought I would see Asad Umar leave PTI.

My point is that Imran Khan is going to die, either by assassination, or by old age, and this country is going to just stay the same. 10 years from now, Lahore will be hitting 60 degrees in summers, Maryam Nawaz will be our Prime Minister, Nawaz Sharif will be her chief advisor.
Poor people will be forced to stand outside and throw rosepetals on her car whenever she will exit her Jati Umra or PM house. We will also be forced to give her our properties. Rana Sanaullah will be minister of assassination; his job will be to kill anyone who says, texts, emails or just handwrites any negative word with Maryam’s name. Bilawal will stay foreign minister for the next two administrations and will probably be 200kg at that time. And don’t forget our upcoming president: Maulana Fazlu.

Dear Pakistan. Keep sleeping. It’s completely normal for politics to be a career instead of a public service platform. It’s okay to enter bureaucracy to make money under the table. It’s okay to not pay taxes.

It’s okay to lie, cheat and do your whole business based on malpractice, theft, because money is the most important thing. Who said we need to fix ourselves to fix this country, let’s stay this way and let the wicked rule, because after all, they are our representatives.

And our kids, they can grow up with these leaders if we could grow up under Musharraf and Zardari. Everything is gonna be just fine.

https://www.reddit.com/r/pakistan/comments/13u5ypr
No. The country will not stay same. The country will collapse. There is a limit you can loot and plunder the country. We are actually going through the process of balkanization. Pak faced several difficult times in its history but people had hope. Now there is no hope. Only one entity is responsible for destruction of Pak i.e., this napak army.
 

