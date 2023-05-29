Tareen meets Aleem, likely to announce new political party in 72 hrs

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Sources say Tareen will soon hold a press conference along with politicians who distanced themselves from the PTI
The country's political landscape took a significant turn on Monday as disgruntled Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Tareen paid a visit to ex-PTI leader Abdul Aleem Khan's residence.
Express News reported that the meeting took place after Aleem extended an invitation for lunch to Tareen and his supporters. The gathering was attended by current and former personalities affiliated with the PTI.
Prominent politicians, including Ishaq Khakwani, former Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Aun Chaudhry, Shoaib Siddiqui, and Saeed Akbar Nawani, were present on this occasion.
According to sources, Tareen is expected to hold a press conference with key political leaders in the next 72 hours during which he is likely to announce the formation of a new political party.
The press conference will be attended by politicians who distanced themselves from PTI, along with Tareen. The sources further revealed that Tareen will soon submit an application for the registration of the new party at the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).
Sources said that important political families of Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Muzaffargarh, Vehari, Lodhran, and Multan are also likely to join the new party. Tareen is known to wield influence over important leaders from Karachi, interior Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (K-P), and Balochistan.
PTI, a former ruling party, has been under fire after protestors allegedly belonging to the PTI vandalised public and state properties and attacked the Pakistan Army's General Headquarters GHQ) in Rawalpindi as well as the Lahore Corps Commander’s residence on May 9.
The attack occurred hours after the paramilitary Rangers arrested PTI chief Imran Khan from the Islamabad High Court premises in the Al-Qadir Trust corruption case – later retitled as the £190 million National Crime Agency scandal – on the orders of the National Accountability Bureau.
The rioting was followed by a harsh crackdown against the former ruling party leaders and workers that still continues.
Several party leaders and lawmakers — including Shireen Mazari, Aamir Kiani, Amin Aslam, Mahmood Moulvi, Aftab Siddiqui, Fayyazul Hassan Chohan, Maleeka Bokhari, Jamshed Cheema, Musarrat Jamshed Cheema have announced quitting the PTI.
The army termed the events of May 9 a “dark chapter” and announced its intent to try the protesters under relevant laws, including two military laws — the Pakistan Army Act and Official Secrets Act.
The decision was backed by the National Security Committee (NSC) – the country’s top security panel. It was approved by the federal cabinet wherein it was decided that the protesters who ransacked and vandalised military installations on May 9 would be tried under the Army Act and the Official Secrets Act.
Tareen meets Aleem, likely to announce new party in 72 hrs
Sources say Tareen will soon hold a press conference along with politicians who distanced themselves from the PTI
