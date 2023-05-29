Tareen meets Aleem, likely to announce new political party in 72 hrs

.,.,.Bol News is back on cables with a massive anti-PTI rhetoric. I don’t really care for any BOL or ARY or any news channel or as to who their loyalties are with, but seeing that anyone who raises their voice against the evil is quickly forced not only to shut up, but to change sides and side with evil. I never thought I would see Asad Umar leave PTI.My point is that Imran Khan is going to die, either by assassination, or by old age, and this country is going to just stay the same. 10 years from now, Lahore will be hitting 60 degrees in summers, Maryam Nawaz will be our Prime Minister, Nawaz Sharif will be her chief advisor.Poor people will be forced to stand outside and throw rosepetals on her car whenever she will exit her Jati Umra or PM house. We will also be forced to give her our properties. Rana Sanaullah will be minister of assassination; his job will be to kill anyone who says, texts, emails or just handwrites any negative word with Maryam’s name. Bilawal will stay foreign minister for the next two administrations and will probably be 200kg at that time. And don’t forget our upcoming president: Maulana Fazlu.Dear Pakistan. Keep sleeping. It’s completely normal for politics to be a career instead of a public service platform. It’s okay to enter bureaucracy to make money under the table. It’s okay to not pay taxes.It’s okay to lie, cheat and do your whole business based on malpractice, theft, because money is the most important thing. Who said we need to fix ourselves to fix this country, let’s stay this way and let the wicked rule, because after all, they are our representatives.And our kids, they can grow up with these leaders if we could grow up under Musharraf and Zardari. Everything is gonna be just fine.