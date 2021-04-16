Log in
Register
What's new
Search
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Home
Forums
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
What's new
New posts
New media
New media comments
New profile posts
Latest activity
Media
New media
New comments
Search media
Members
Current visitors
New profile posts
Search profile posts
Forum Rules
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Menu
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
Home
Forums
Photos & Multimedia
Political Videos
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
Tareen made new finance minister, Fawad gets Information as PM reshuffles cabinet
Thread starter
zeroboy
Start date
58 minutes ago
zeroboy
FULL MEMBER
Sep 24, 2012
1,073
0
1,723
58 minutes ago
#1
Ahmet Pasha
ELITE MEMBER
May 23, 2017
8,252
-5
8,149
Country
Location
53 minutes ago
#2
Where is the living skeleton defence minister?
You must log in or register to reply here.
Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)
Share:
Reddit
Pinterest
Tumblr
WhatsApp
Email
Link
Latest posts
Shaukat Tareen appointed Pakistan’s finance minister, third in 2 weeks
Latest: Enigma SIG
2 minutes ago
Pakistan Economy
Why Iran Is Quite Capable Of “Shooting-Down” US’ Most Advanced Fighter Jets Like F-35s & F-22 Raptors?
Latest: Imran Khan
3 minutes ago
Iranian Defence Forum
Y
The end of the deal, hopes, delusions and treasons
Latest: yavar
3 minutes ago
Iranian Defence Forum
The fate of minorities in Pakistan
Latest: M. Sarmad
3 minutes ago
Social & Current Events
France advises citizens to leave Pakistan after anti-French protests
Latest: rent4country
5 minutes ago
World Affairs
Pakistan Defence Latest Posts
Sindh & Balochistan, Terrorism Watch
Latest: Ahmet Pasha
12 minutes ago
Pakistan's Internal Security
Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad - Updates, News and Discussions.
Latest: Pakistan Ka Beta
18 minutes ago
Pakistan's Internal Security
Mechanised Divisions Pakistan Army
Latest: Tipu7
28 minutes ago
Pakistan Army
Huge cache of Arms & Explosives recovered from Ts hide outs in Balochistan & Bajaur - April 2021
Latest: Pakistan Ka Beta
32 minutes ago
Pakistan's Internal Security
Featured
Zaheer Ahmad Babar appointed new Chief of Pakistan Air Force
Latest: Ahmet Pasha
48 minutes ago
Pakistan Air Force
Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts
Shaukat Tareen appointed Pakistan’s finance minister, third in 2 weeks
Latest: Enigma SIG
2 minutes ago
Pakistan Economy
The fate of minorities in Pakistan
Latest: M. Sarmad
3 minutes ago
Social & Current Events
How can Pakistan have a robust and free foreign policy?
Latest: Ahmet Pasha
6 minutes ago
Strategic & Foreign Affairs
TLP chief Saad Hussain Rizvi arrested from Lahore Scheme mor
Latest: Menace2Society
8 minutes ago
Pakistani Siasat
India, Pakistan held secret talks to try to break Kashmir impasse
Latest: Baltistan scouts
8 minutes ago
Social & Current Events
Military Forum Latest Posts
Cyber Weapons of Mass Destruction
Latest: TheSnakeEatingMarkhur
44 minutes ago
Military Forum
'Inappropriate' naval launch dance performance attracts widespread criticism
Latest: Ahmet Pasha
Today at 3:52 PM
Military Forum
OPV 87 A.R.A. Piedrabuena Handed Over To Argentine Navy
Latest: Zarvan
Today at 12:10 PM
Naval Warfare
U.S., French Carrier Strike Groups Conduct Dual Carrier Operations
Latest: Zarvan
Today at 12:04 PM
Naval Warfare
Russia tells USA get lost
Latest: Goritoes
Today at 10:57 AM
Naval Warfare
Country Latest Posts
Why Iran Is Quite Capable Of “Shooting-Down” US’ Most Advanced Fighter Jets Like F-35s & F-22 Raptors?
Latest: Imran Khan
3 minutes ago
Iranian Defence Forum
Y
The end of the deal, hopes, delusions and treasons
Latest: yavar
3 minutes ago
Iranian Defence Forum
HAL Tejas | Updates, News & Discussions-[Thread 2]
Latest: MirageBlue
18 minutes ago
Indian Defence Forum
Rajnath congratulates IAF for ''befitting'' response to sudden developments in eastern Ladakh
Latest: Imran Khan
35 minutes ago
Indian Defence Forum
IRIAF | News and Discussions
Latest: WudangMaster
36 minutes ago
Iranian Defence Forum
Home
Forums
Photos & Multimedia
Political Videos
Menu
Log in
Register
Top
Bottom